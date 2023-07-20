Providing easy access to essential ESG reporting standards enables auditors to provide assurance over ESG reporting

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) has added ESG standards, tailored to support Internal Audit workflow and practices, to its award-winning, cloud-based TeamMate+ global audit expert solution portfolio.

This addition to a core Wolters Kluwer CP ESG solution comes in a month during which the division celebrates pre-eminent customer recognition and high scores for ESG solutions in both Dresner and Verdantix reports. Meanwhile ESG considerations are increasingly viewed as key business drivers and strategic imperatives, essential to the work of internal auditors.

By enabling access to ESG reporting standards and frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), EU Taxonomy, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), within the TeamMate+ environment, auditors are now able to accelerate ESG audits to lead assurance efforts for corporate ESG reporting.

"Our nearly 30-year long relationship with internal audit professionals across industries and regions continues to help us identify the critical needs and capabilities required by our customers," says Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "As businesses invest increasing time and resources on ESG considerations, we can now provide ESG standards in an audit ready format to drive ESG assurance activities. This is where TeamMate+ ESG significantly enhances capabilities."

"The impact of evolving strategic business planning, investor pressure, and rapidly developing regulatory requirements is encouraging organizations worldwide to implement ESG reporting based on a variety of frameworks and standards," adds Jim Pelletier, Senior Product Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "By structuring these complex requirements into an audit-friendly format within TeamMate+, we are jumpstarting the capacity of internal audit teams to execute their ESG assessment and assurance activities."

