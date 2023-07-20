Grovara Partners With TransferMate To Vastly Lower Costs and Increase Speed of Cross-Border Payments on First B2B Online Marketplace For Export/Import

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Grovara , the exports and imports wholesale marketplace for consumer brands, and TransferMate , the world's leading provider of B2B payments infrastructure as a service, today announced a strategic partnership to slash the cost of international payments by up to 85% for Grovara's rapidly expanding user base .

A U.S.-based online marketplace, the partnership enables Grovara's brands to receive frictionless payments from nearly anywhere in the world, utilizing a fully automated payment request process, end-to-end reconciliation, and real-time reporting and visibility. TransferMate's international receivables solution reduces the time for payment to clear from up to three days to same-day or next-day.

Grovara has made overseas payments as easy and cost-effective as a domestic funds transfer. With TransferMate, this can be done in multiple currencies, faster and more securely than traditional banking methods, and with complete transparency of the transaction to the point of final reconciliation.

"Grovara is offering a truly integrated payment platform in which brands and buyers can rely on the amount billed equaling the amount received, making export/import transactions less complex and more transparent and secure," says Grovara CTO Chris Nelson. "This is a milestone integration that delivers an unprecedented level of confidence to our users while eliminating unnecessary financial risk."

Traditional cross-border payments are made via international wire transfer, which requires a buyer to take an invoice to their bank or log on to their online banking and send an international wire via their bank account and routing numbers. This method is subject to both high bank fees and foreign exchange rates, costing between $100 and $120 on average per transfer, and can take up to three days to complete. Buyers are at the mercy of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, which can swing wildly depending on the day and the bank.

TransferMate, which boasts the most comprehensive global licensing network with a resulting banking network spanning more than 200+ countries and territories and 140+ currencies, enables international accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) automation. Powered by TransferMate's advanced API technology, the entire payment experience takes place within Grovara's export/import marketplace, where users have the option to check out with a TransferMate account or as a guest.

Grovara's buyers, most of whom are conducting large transactions multiple times per year on its marketplace, are now able to access a complete statement of account that is up-to-date whenever they choose at their convenience. This kind of visibility is unprecedented in export/import commerce. Buyers will also have increased flexibility with the ability to schedule payments or make single and bulk payments, all within TransferMate's world-beating compliance infrastructure to proactively mitigate and manage risk.

"Our unrivaled licensing and banking networks are setting new standards of security, transparency, and speed for B2B cross-border payments," said Sinead Fitzmaurice, CEO of TransferMate Global Payments - a subsidiary of the CluneTech Group. "We are delighted to bring these industry-leading capabilities to this new partnership with Grovara, helping them deliver best-in-class connectivity and a new level of international payments experience to all their retailers."

Retailers and distributors on the Grovara online marketplace can now access the power of TransferMate to speed up cross border payments and significantly reduce costs of export/import.

ABOUT GROVARA

Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only B2B online marketplace for export/import commerce. With just 1 in 10 brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global trade with a lightweight tech-driven platform that provides automation and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, discovery, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in Mexico and Dubai, Grovara supports thousands of American CPG products and thousands of buyers in more than 50 countries. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com .

ABOUT TRANSFERMATE

TransferMate - a subsidiary of software technology group, CluneTech, founded by Terry Clune - is the world's leading provider of B2B payments infrastructure as a service, enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments faster, easier and at lower cost. TransferMate, under the leadership of Clune and CEO Sinead Fitzmaurice, has built one of the largest portfolios of payments licenses worldwide, including 51 US states and territories, to support trading in more than 201 countries and territories and 141 currencies. Leading banks, fintechs and software providers partner with TransferMate to offer an enhanced user experience for their business customers. The company has created bespoke integrations for banks like ING and AIB, who are also investors in the company. The TransferMate API solution allows partners to digitalize the payments flow within their software, enabling all businesses to achieve significant time and financial savings.

