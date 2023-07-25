BigCommerce premier partner rb2 developed the powerful headless store for a personalized B2B and B2C approach

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced international coffee brand Lavazza has launched a new store on the BigCommerce platform to support sales in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Over 125 years, Lavazza has been built on a passion for quality and innovation for both product and origin. Through distributor Bluespresso B.V., the global brand offers high-quality coffee products to both consumers and business customers in the Netherlands and Belgium. Lavazza strives for sustainability and ethical production of their coffee, sourced from the best origins, roasted in Italy. Lavazza's new site for the Netherlands and Belgium, developed by BigCommerce premier partner rb2, uses a composable commerce architecture and best-in-breed technology integrations to deliver an optimal customer experience for both B2C and B2B buyers.

"Our collaboration with rb2 and BigCommerce has really enabled us to expand the features and functionality of our ecommerce site," said Jay-Jay Slikker, ecommerce manager for Lavazza Netherlands and Belgium. "By leveraging a composable approach, we were able to build a powerful, flexible site that can easily be adjusted no matter what happens in the future."

By taking a headless approach, Lavazza Netherlands and Belgium can easily and quickly make changes and improvements to either the front- or back-end of the platform without disrupting the other. Previously, Lavazza account managers would meet with customers and then inform their inside sales colleagues about the customer-specific product catalog and price list. Inside sales staff then used the information to issue price quotes. The process was both time-consuming and vulnerable to errors. The previous platform offered limited opportunities for business customers to view agreed-upon terms and conditions, the selection of available products and specific prices and discounts. It also limited Lavazza's ability to conduct targeted and personalized marketing campaigns to B2B customers to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For the new store, rb2 developed a number of specific B2B features on top of the BigCommerce platform. Now, Lavazza field sales staff can quickly and easily use a mobile application to enter product requirements, special pricing and other conditions directly into the ERP system during customer appointments. As a result, inside sales staff can produce pricing quotes faster and Lavazza has realized significant cost savings because of the improved efficiency. Business customers also now have an account in which they can manage employee usage rights and view the customer-specific product catalog and associated price list.

"Lavazza Netherlands and Belgium now has a powerful, flexible, future-proof B2C and B2B store that delivers a great experience for its customers and sales teams," said Richard Birkensteiner, CTO at rb2. "By combining the composable architecture with the integration power of CoreConnect, we were able to deliver a working system quickly while continuing to add more features and functionality."

Leveraging rb2's CoreConnect integration layer, the headless store integrates seamlessly with Lavazza's existing applications, including Adyen, Prismic, Piggy and Zegris. By combining a composable architecture with the integration power of CoreConnect, rb2 was able to deliver a working system within a week while the team continued to work on the B2B features and the development of Lavazza's UX/UI requirements.

With CoreConnect, Lavazza's store now features:

Streamlined order and customer management with a single BigCommerce store instance featuring multiple channels (including Netherlands, Belgium and marketplaces) and a single platform for both B2C and B2B users

Connections with several different back-end applications through a GraphQL API base on. NET deployed in Azure container apps, providing a fully managed environment for running microservices and containerized applications on a serverless platform

A foundation for a BigCommerce B2B app with headless-friendly, API-based functionality to manage the B2B companies, their employees, address books, invoices and more.

"Composable commerce is quickly becoming the go-to architecture for merchants who need the ability to scale and the flexibility to adapt to changing needs and priorities," said Mark Adams, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. "For a merchant like Lavazza that serves both business customers and consumers, composable is an excellent approach. Our partner rb2 delivered a beautiful site that delivers both incredible functionality and an engaging customer experience."

Lavazza joins a growing list of enterprise retail merchants using BigCommerce's composable commerce architecture including Ted Baker, MKM Building Supplies, Jimmy Brings and Cambio Bike. BigCommerce is a certified member of the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. MKM was a recent winner of a MACH Impact Awards, honoring the most globally innovative and impactful technology projects that utilize a MACH (microservices-based, API-first, Cloud native SaaS, Headless) strategy. To learn more about BigCommerce's composable commerce and headless solutions, click here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About rb2

rb2 is a technical development agency that translates customer issues into technical solutions and also develops integrates them. The agency provides onshore support with IT architects, lead developers and delivery managers from the Netherlands, supplemented with offshore development teams in Portugal, China and Nigeria.

