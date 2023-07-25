EcoVadis Carbon Action Module Wins Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

PARIS, FRANCE and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / EcoVadis, the leading provider of business sustainability ratings, today announced its Carbon Action Module (CAM) has received a Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader. The 2023 E+E Leader Awards program commends excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

Many companies struggle to accelerate progress towards emission-reductions goals because they lack supply chain visibility. The Carbon Action Module gives companies a complete view into each suppliers' GHG management efforts, based on primary qualitative and quantitative data along with supporting evidence, all directly from the supplier. It empowers organizations to drive climate action at scale by engaging their value chain trading partners at all maturity levels in a decarbonization journey.

"To prevent the most devastating impacts of climate change, we must shift to a low carbon economy, and supplier engagement presents a great opportunity to drive decarbonization that transcends national borders," said Julia Salant, Carbon General Solution Manager at EcoVadis. "This award is great validation of how the Carbon Action Module empowers companies to drive GHG reduction strategies, build resilience and foster sustainable innovation throughout the supply chain."

The Carbon Action Module provides a rich set of management indicators, tools and an engagement platform that helps suppliers baseline and build maturity, report and calculate emissions, report targets, and improve on carbon management practices. From the carbon heatmap to the carbon calculator, sustainability metrics and EcoVadis Academy, CAM quantifies and structures the decarbonization journey, enabling procurement organizations to integrate climate action into purchasing strategies and processes.

"This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria," said Sarah Roberts, co-president of E+E Leader.

Upon their review of the EcoVadis Carbon Action Module, the program's judges remarked:

"This product solves a number of prominent issues for companies; Scope 3 capabilities and engaging value chain in decarbonization and climate action."

"Abundant tools and resources to help and empower SMEs to collect emissions data throughout their supply chain respond to reporting platforms."

"I think this is a solid tool. I do like the differentiator in this tool as it discusses risk and carbon hotspots."

To learn more about the impact of supply chain carbon emissions and how companies can take action, visit https://ecovadis.com/solutions/carbon/.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

