DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement. 25-Jul-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Aix-en-Provence, 25 July 2023 Half-year liquidity contract statement Affluent Medical (Euronext Paris: FR0013333077 - AFME) Public limited company with a capital of EUR 30 896 652 Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France 837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023: -- 124,232 shares -- EUR 39,485.10 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 245 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 35,717 shares for EUR 50,544.84 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 21,629 shares for EUR 32,173.80 As a reminder: . the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account: -- 110,144 shares -- EUR 22,697.72 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 333 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 208 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 32,258 shares for EUR 82,181.80 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,900 shares for EUR 33,571.60 . the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: -- 0 shares -- EUR 400,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day Period from 02/01/2023 to 30/06/2023 BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of Traded volume executions shares shares in EUR 02/01/2023 4 400 660.00 - - - 04/01/2023 - - - 1 100 166.00 05/01/2023 - - - 2 5 8.30 06/01/2023 1 1 1.66 1 1 1.66 09/01/2023 - - - 2 158 267.02 10/01/2023 3 300 501.00 - - - 11/01/2023 1 200 334.00 1 137 231.53 12/01/2023 3 400 664.00 - - - 16/01/2023 2 200 332.00 2 200 340.00 17/01/2023 3 600 996.00 - - - 18/01/2023 1 200 328.00 2 200 338.00 19/01/2023 3 201 337.68 1 1 1.70 20/01/2023 1 1 1.68 1 1 1.68 24/01/2023 4 700 1 169.00 - - - 25/01/2023 4 601 997.66 1 1 1.70 30/01/2023 1 200 328.00 1 1 1.67 31/01/2023 1 50 81.50 - - - 01/02/2023 2 55 89.65 - - - 02/02/2023 - - - 1 68 113.56 03/02/2023 - - - 2 170 283.90 06/02/2023 - - - 2 61 101.87 09/02/2023 3 296 482.48 1 1 1.63 10/02/2023 6 1 000 1 470.00 - - - 13/02/2023 - - - 5 600 918.00 14/02/2023 4 770 1 185.80 1 200 320.00 15/02/2023 3 400 592.00 - - - 16/02/2023 5 524 765.04 - - - 17/02/2023 6 876 1 261.44 - - - BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of shares Traded volume Number of executions Number of Traded volume executions in EUR shares in EUR 20/02/2023 1 200 284.00 - - - 21/02/2023 1 1 1.40 5 501 726.45 22/02/2023 3 400 572.00 2 400 592.00 23/02/2023 7 1 200 1 848.00 15 3 006 4 779.54 24/02/2023 12 1 802 2 703.00 1 194 310.40 27/02/2023 3 1 300 1 950.00 2 71 113.60 28/02/2023 2 200 296.00 - - - 01/03/2023 4 600 870.00 - - - 02/03/2023 6 900 1 260.00 6 1 792 2 795.52 03/03/2023 4 873 1 292.04 - - - 06/03/2023 8 1 427 1 997.80 - - - 07/03/2023 4 901 1 234.37 2 501 711.42 08/03/2023 4 900 1 215.00 - - - 09/03/2023 2 1 000 1 400.00 12 5 508 8 262.00 10/03/2023 1 500 705.00 2 2 000 2 900.00 13/03/2023 1 500 720.00 1 1 000 1 480.00 14/03/2023 3 501 721.44 1 1 1.45 15/03/2023 2 1 001 1 401.40 1 1 1.45 16/03/2023 10 2 775 3 718.50 - - - 17/03/2023 1 225 292.50 3 1 001 1 361.36 20/03/2023 1 200 260.00 - - - 22/03/2023 1 1 1.31 1 1 1.31 23/03/2023 2 201 261.30 1 1 1.36 24/03/2023 1 1 1.34 2 201 271.35 27/03/2023 2 200 260.00 - - - 28/03/2023 1 1 1.35 1 1 1.35 29/03/2023 2 201 261.30 2 101 136.35 30/03/2023 1 1 1.30 1 1 1.30 31/03/2023 1 1 1.31 1 1 1.31 03/04/2023 1 200 250.00 - - - BUY SIDE SELL SIDE DATE Number of Number of shares Traded volume Number of executions Number of Traded volume executions in EUR shares in EUR 05/04/2023 1 1 1.24 1 1 1.24 06/04/2023 - - - 2 400 532.00 11/04/2023 1 200 260.00 - - - 13/04/2023 2 201 251.25 2 200 260.00 14/04/2023 5 1 500 1 815.00 1 1 1.30 17/04/2023 2 200 234.00 1 200 250.00

