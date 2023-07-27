Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
27.07.23
09:24 Uhr
29,000 Euro
-0,250
-0,85 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,05009:57
28,99029,06009:57
Dow Jones News
27.07.2023 | 08:31
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2023

DJ Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2023 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results 
Aperam publishes its Half Year Report for 2023 
27-Jul-2023 / 07:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam published its Half-Year Report 2023 
 
 
Luxembourg July 27, 2023 (8:00 CET) - Aperam published its 2023 Half-Year Report on July 27, 2023, as in the years 
past with its Q2 earnings report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock 
Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual 
Reports" (Link). 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC® 
-certified forestry and with our Recycling activities (expanded with our acquisition of ELG in 2021), a global leader 
in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places 
sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Julia Eisenmann +352 661 527 279; julia.eisenmann@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1689353 27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689353&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.