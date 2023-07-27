Regulatory News:

Asset Management AuM above the €40bn mark, reaching €40.5bn at 30 June 2023 (+14% YoY)

Record level of fundraising for a first half with €3.3bn of net new money, despite market slowdown

of net new money, despite market slowdown Selective deployment of €2.5bn , driven by the firm's integrated and bespoke private debt platform

, driven by the firm's integrated and bespoke private debt platform Strong performance delivered on exited transactions in all asset classes

on exited transactions in all asset classes Continued franchise expansion and recognition across geographies and client types

across geographies and client types Tikehau Capital rated "2023 Top-Rated ESG Performer" by Sustainalytics

Resilient financial performance year-over-year, on a high comparison base

12% increase in management fees and 20% increase in Fee-Related Earnings

increase in management fees and increase in Fee-Related Earnings 51% growth in future fee-paying AuM securing incremental long-term revenues

growth in future fee-paying AuM securing incremental long-term revenues Realized portfolio revenues up 4% driven by the growing contribution from Tikehau Capital funds

driven by the growing contribution from Tikehau Capital funds €72m of net income (Group share) in H1 2023

Tikehau Capital well-positioned to successfully navigate the current context

Strong and compounding balance sheet with €3.1bn of shareholders' equity and €1.1bn of short-term financial resources

of shareholders' equity and of short-term financial resources Healthy fundraising pipeline ahead

Partnership with Whistler Capital Partners on healthcare private equity in North America

on healthcare private equity in North America Confirmation of 2026 targets

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital, said:

"Over the first 6 months of 2023, Tikehau Capital has kept delivering strong performance, despite an increasingly challenging and volatile backdrop.

Surpassing the €40bn mark in assets under management at end-June 2023 is a great achievement, as this is 4 times what we managed when we went public five years ago, and a multiple of the €4m of capital managed when we created the firm. Yet this achievement can also be seen as a mere milestone in our entrepreneurial journey, which is set to continue.

We are reaping the benefits of our strong multi-local platform, which keeps expanding. We are serving investors worldwide, building new relationships with new clients every day, as evidenced by our record first half fundraising. The breadth of investment solutions we have developed and our second-to-none skin in the game allow us to be ideally positioned to serve our clients' needs for resilient and long-term performance, in an increasingly discriminating market.

With a resilient spirit, seasoned and aligned teams as well as our strong compounding balance sheet, we are poised to navigate unstable markets, unlock new opportunities and keep creating value for our stakeholders."

Key operating metrics

2nd quarter First-half YoY

change In €bn, AM perimeter 2022 2023 2022 2023 Capital deployment 1.8 1.2 3.3 2.5 (25%) Realizations 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.8 +33% Net new money (NNM) 1.7 2.1 3.2 3.3 +3%

H1 2022 H1 2023 YoY change Group AuM €bn 36.7 41.1 +12% Asset Management AuM €bn 35.6 40.5 +14% Fee-paying AuM €bn 30.5 33.3 +9% Management fees and others €m 139.3 156.1 +12% Asset Management revenues €m 144.0 160.4 +11% Fee-related earnings (FRE) €m 40.7 48.9 +20% Asset Management EBIT €m 45.5 53.1 +17% Net result, Group share €m 277.3 72.0 n.m Investment portfolio €m 3,526 3,604 +3% Group Shareholders' equity €m 3,140 3,087 n.m

The Tikehau Capital Supervisory Board met on 26 July 2023 to review the consolidated

financial statements3 at 30 June 2023.

OPERATING REVIEW

In the first half of 2023, Tikehau Capital's Asset Management activity continued to perform well.

Capital deployment within the firm's closed-end funds was healthy while being particularly selective in an environment that remains uncertain.

Fund performance was robust reflecting the quality and defensiveness of the firm's portfolios of companies and assets.

Finally, Tikehau Capital recorded the highest level of fundraising for a first half since inception. This achievement illustrates how the relevance of the firm's investment strategies translates into continued client demand, despite a materially more challenging environment globally.

At 30 June 2023, Tikehau Capital's balance sheet investment portfolio was valued at €3.6bn, of which 78% is invested in the firm's own investment strategies, thus generating a high alignment of interests with investor-clients.

Capital deployment remained healthy and selective in the first half of 2023

Building on its multi-local platform and its solid deal sourcing capabilities, Tikehau Capital's closed-end funds deployed €2.5bn over the period. Discipline remained a core focus for the investment teams in a market which has not yet stabilized. Selectivity rate on investment opportunities reached 98% at 30 June 2023, in line with the historical rate of above 95% maintained since 2017.

Private Debt funds accounted for 71% of total H1 2023 deployment, driven by the firm's European and US CLO platform, its Direct Lending and Secondaries strategies:

Over the first half, the firm maintained solid momentum for its CLO business with the pricing of its European CLO IX (€400m), the launch of the warehouse of its European CLO X and the pricing of its US CLO IV ($500m).

with the pricing of its European CLO IX (€400m), the launch of the warehouse of its European CLO X and the pricing of its US CLO IV ($500m). The firm's Direct Lending strategies continued to benefit from an active deal flow resulting from the firm's solid positioning and track record coupled with the scarcity experienced in other sources of mid-market financing.

continued to benefit from an active deal flow resulting from the firm's solid positioning and track record coupled with the scarcity experienced in other sources of mid-market financing. In addition, Tikehau Capital's secondaries strategy enjoyed a healthy deployment level over the first half. The firm is well positioned to capture attractive investment opportunities, capitalizing on its early mover positioning and robust sourcing capacity. Private debt secondaries benefit from dynamic future growth prospects driven by LPs seeking liquidity and active portfolio management.

Capital deployment across the firm's Real Assets strategies accounted for 17% of total deployment. Since the beginning of the year, Tikehau Capital has adopted a prudent and targeted approach in capital deployment, while taking advantage of potential compelling investment opportunities offered by a dislocated market.

Capital deployment in Real Assets during H1 2023 were spread across the Group's European sale and leaseback practice, its European value-add strategy (with the acquisition of a prime hotel located in central Paris) as well as granular deployments by Sofidy.

In H1 2023, Private Equity funds accounted for 12% of deployment, driven by the firm's Special Opportunities strategies.

H1 2023 was in particular marked by the first investments of Tikehau Capital's 3rd vintage of Special Opportunities strategy. This strategy is well positioned to leverage its broad and flexible investment mandate to originate highly compelling, downside protected and bespoke investment opportunities, in an environment marked by rising cost of financing and widening credit spreads.

At 30 June 2023, Tikehau Capital had €6.7bn of dry powder4 (compared to €6.1bn at 31 December 2022), allowing the funds managed by the firm to capture attractive investment opportunities.

Realizations within Tikehau Capital funds amounted to €0.8bn in H1 2023, driven by Private Debt (54% of total exits) followed by Real Assets (24%) and Private Equity (22%)

In Private Debt, approximately two-thirds of realizations were carried out by the firm's Direct Lending strategies

Realizations in Real Assets were mainly driven by ongoing asset disposals from the firm's real estate vehicles as well as the firm's US infrastructure funds.

In Private Equity, H1 2023 was mainly marked by the successful IPO of EuroGroup Laminations, the Milan-based leader in the design and production of the motor core for electric motors and generators. The IPO follows the execution of a successful growth strategy since Tikehau Capital's acquisition of a 30% stake in the company in September 2020. The investment was made mainly through its European energy transition private equity strategy.

Net new money for Tikehau Capital strategies reached a historic high for a first half since the firm's inception, with €3.3bn raised. In particular, client demand increased in Q2 2023, against a more challenging macroeconomic backdrop

In the first half of 2023, the firm continued to grow its "Yield"strategies, which offer predictable, inflation-hedged regular returns, representing 76% of H1 2023 net new money. Client demand for the firm's "Value-Add" strategies, which generate higher objectives of returns derived from asset transformation, positioned on targeted long-term megatrends and offering strong potential for scalability represented 24% of net new money, compared to 22% in FY22.

Private Debt accounted for 53% of H1 2023 net new money driven by the following successes:

Despite an environment marked by continued macroeconomic volatility, the firm successfully priced its European CLO IX for €400m and its US CLO IV for $500m. In addition, the firm launched the warehouse of its European CLO X in June 2023 for €200m.

for €400m and its for $500m. In addition, the firm launched the warehouse of its in June 2023 for €200m. H1 2023 was also marked by the final closing of the firm's Impact Lending fund at c.€450m. Launched in 2020, this innovative strategy aims at providing financing solutions with terms and conditions depending on the portfolio companies' ESG performance.

Tikehau Capital has been entrusted with the management of a €200m multi-asset mandate from a large Middle East sovereign wealth fund, co-investing alongside flagship funds across the firm's private markets strategies. This milestone reflects the solid progress in the globalization of the firm's franchise, which announced early July the opening of its 15 th office in Abu Dhabi 5

from a large Middle East sovereign wealth fund, co-investing alongside flagship funds across the firm's private markets strategies. This milestone reflects the solid progress in the globalization of the firm's franchise, which announced early July the opening of its 15 office in Abu Dhabi The firm is preparing for the forthcoming launch of its 6th vintage of Direct Lending fund, one year after the final closing of its predecessor fund, capitalizing on an initial commitment from Tikehau Capital's balance sheet.

Real Assets accounted for 21% of H1 2023 net new money with fundraising mainly driven by continued net inflows for the real estate funds managed by Sofidy.

In addition, Tikehau Capital attracted inflows with a co-investment opportunity relating to the acquisition of the majority of a sale and leaseback vehicle owning a mixed-use portfolio of 130 assets let to a French utility company.



In Private Equity,netnew money was driven by the 3rd vintage of Special Opportunities fund, the 4th vintage of cybersecurity fund as well as commitments from Tikehau Capital and TotalEnergies in the 2nd vintage of flagship Decarbonization strategy. This follows the success of the first vintage of European-focused Decarbonization strategy which closed in Q1 2021 with a final size of €1.4bn6. Leveraging on the solid track record of the first generation of fund, this 2nd vintage will have a global reach, investing in both European and North American SMEs focused on clean energy generation, low-carbon mobility and energy efficiency.

In H1 2023, Capital Markets Strategies recorded net inflows of €0.1bn driven by solid demand for the firm's fixed income and dated funds. These funds respectively provide investors with a defensive approach as well as a substantial level of visibility and returns, and benefit from solid performance.

Over the first half of the year, Tikehau Capital continued to make solid progress on:

The globalization of its franchise . Since January 2022, Tikehau Capital opened three new offices, one in Europe (Zurich) and two in the Middle East (Israel and Abu Dhabi). The firm intends to establish new connections and strengthen existing relationships with key local players in geographies where demand for alternative assets is growing. At 30 June 2023, non-domestic investors accounted for 38% of AuM (compared to 37% at 31 December 2022) and 60% of third-party inflows 7 in H1 2023.

. Since January 2022, Tikehau Capital opened three new offices, one in Europe (Zurich) and two in the Middle East (Israel and Abu Dhabi). The firm intends to establish new connections and strengthen existing relationships with key local players in geographies where demand for alternative assets is growing. At 30 June 2023, non-domestic investors accounted for 38% of AuM (compared to 37% at 31 December 2022) and in H1 2023. The steady and disciplined expansion of its strategies dedicated to private investors. The unit-linked product, launched in 2021 in partnership with MACSF, has become the mainstay private credit product in France, channelling private investors' savings into financing the growth of European mid-market companies. In addition, following a dynamic start at launch in Q1 2023, the new unit-linked product in partnership with Société Générale Assurances8 continued to generate solid demand from high-net-worth individuals throughout the second quarter. Across asset classes, Tikehau Capital raised €0.7bn from private investors in H1 2023, representing close to 30% total third-party inflows.

Investment portfolio of €3.6bn at 30 June 2023, with continued investments in Tikehau Capital strategies, compounding future growth

Tikehau Capital's investment portfolio is primarily composed of investments in the asset management strategies developed and managed by the firm for €2.8bn (78% of total portfolio9), generating a high alignment of interests with its investor-clients.

22% of the portfolio, i.e €0.8bn, is invested in ecosystem and direct investments, notably direct private equity investments, co-investments or investments in third-party funds, complementary to the Group's asset management strategies, most of which aim at serving Tikehau Capital's Asset Management franchise globally.

Portfolio movements throughout the half year are reflective of the firm's capital allocation policy, serving its growth strategy:

€0.5bn of investments were carried out in H1 2023, of which €0.4bn into the Group's Asset Management strategies and co-investments alongside its strategies.

were carried out in H1 2023, of which €0.4bn into the Group's Asset Management strategies and co-investments alongside its strategies. €(0.4)bn of exits , including returns of capital.

, including returns of capital. Negative foreign exchange effects offsetting positive fair value changes, reflecting the value appreciation across portfolio assets, driven by the performance of Tikehau Capital funds and ecosystem direct investments.

Tikehau Capital will continue to use its balance sheet, a differentiating factor and enabler of growth, to strengthen its platform by launching new families of products and vehicles, and also maintain a high level of alignment of interests with its shareholders and investor-clients.

PARTNERSHIP WITH WHISTLER CAPITAL PARTNERS

Tikehau Capital is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Whistler Capital Partners, a Nashville-based private equity firm specializing in growth buyouts within the healthcare industry and related tech-enabled services in North America. This collaboration between two innovative private equity players will allow them to capitalize on the immense potential within these high-growth verticals.

Using its strong balance sheet to invest in strategies managed by high-quality teams on thriving verticals of the private equity ecosystem is one key area of capital allocation for Tikehau Capital. Through the partnership with Whistler Capital Partners, the Group is enhancing its exposure to the private equity ecosystem in North America, leveraging a seasoned team positioned on an industry sustained by strong secular tailwinds.

The Whistler Capital Partners' team, led by industry-veterans Eric Dobkin (former Partner at Goldman Sachs Co and Senior Advisor to Starr Investment Holdings), Geoff Clark (former Senior Managing Director at Starr Investment Holdings and Partner at Goldman Sachs Co), and Darshan Prabhu (former Managing Director at Starr Investment Holdings and Executive Director at UBS Securities), brings extensive investment expertise in growth buyouts within the healthcare industry. The Whistler Capital Partners' investment effort is augmented by a differentiated group of skilled operating partners who bring deep expertise in clinical proficiency, operations, data, technology, and other critical functions in the healthcare industry. The Whistler Capital Partners' team has a track record of identifying and nurturing innovative companies, accelerating their growth, and creating value for all stakeholders involved. Their wide network and deep industry connections in the United States make them a well-positioned partner to drive expansion and unlock new opportunities.

Tikehau Capital and the Whistler Capital Partners' team have a long history of investing together, as evidenced through multiple investments carried out together over the past decade.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Asset Management revenues reached €160m in H1 2023, up 11% YoY

Management fees10 reached €156m in the first half of the year, up 12% compared to a year ago, notably driven by the continued progression in fee-paying AuM.

Fee-paying AuM amounted to €33bn at 30 June 2023, up €3bn (+9%) year-over-year, driven by the sustained deployment momentum of the firm's Direct Lending, CLOs and Special Opportunities strategies. At 30 June 2023, fee-paying AuM represented 82% of Asset Management AuM.

Average management fee rate was maintained at a high level at 0.97%, reflecting the fundraising mix over the last twelve months.

Of note, future fee-paying AuM grew by 51% year-over-year to €4.4bn. This growth was driven by fundraising on strategies charging fees on capital deployed (Private Debt, Real Assets and Special Opportunities) and fundraising on Private Equity funds which were not yet activated at 30 June 2023.

Performance-related revenues amounted to €4m in H1 2023. They include various contributions from several historical mid-sized Private Equity and Private Debt vehicles.

EBIT for the Asset Management activity amounted to €53m in H1 2023

Asset Management operating expenses amounted to €107m in the first half, up 9% compared to H1 2022. This growth reflects the investments carried out by the firm to strengthen its asset management teams and its multi-local platform as well as the launch of initiatives to support future growth. Personnel expenses accounted for c. 70% of total asset management operating expenses and included €9m of expenses linked to share-based payment transactions (IFRS 2) in H1 2023 (vs. €6m in H1 2022).

Fee-Related earnings (FRE) stood at €49m in H1 2023, up 20% compared to H1 2022. FRE margin reached 31.3% in H1 2023, compared to 29.2% a year ago. Excluding

expenses linked to share-based payment transactions (IFRS 2), FRE grew 23% year-over-year to €57m, representing an FRE margin of 36.8% (vs. 33.5% in H1 2022).

Performance-related earnings (PRE) amounted to €4m in H1 2023. This amount is equal to performance-related revenues and thus reflects the full conversion of such revenues into profit.

As a consequence, EBIT for the Asset Management activity, which corresponds to the sum of FRE and PRE, amounted to €53m in H1 2023. EBIT margin reached 33.1% at

30 June 2023, compared to 31.6% a year ago.

Group portfolio revenues reached €84m in H1 2023, on a high comparison base

Tikehau Capital's portfolio generated €84m of revenues in H1 2023, primarily driven by the investments the Group has made in its own funds and strategies, which have contributed €85m. Those revenue streams will continue to grow as the Group's balance sheet invests in its own strategies and benefits from the associated returns.

Realized revenues accounted for the bulk of the Group's portfolio revenues in H1 2023, reaching €82m. Realized revenues were driven by a 4% growth in dividends, coupons and distributions, mainly coming from the firm's own asset management strategies. Private Debt and Real Assets strategies were the main contributors to realized revenues in H1 2023.

Unrealized revenues stood at €2m in H1 2023. They include positive contributions from the Tikehau Capital's Private Equity strategies,offset mainly by €/$ FX impacts and market effects on the firm's listed REITs. Of note, H1 2022 unrealized revenues benefited from €56m of positive impact from €/$ FX effect as well as a €73m positive change in fair value for the firm's co-investment in the US media group Univision.

Net result, Group share reached €72m in H1 2023

Group corporate expenses for H1 2023 amounted to €32m, reflecting a carefully managed recruitment process as well as investments in global franchise development.

Financial result reached -€18m in H1 2023, compared to €9m in H1 2022, which benefited from positive changes in swaps fair value offsetting financial interests linked to the firm's financial debt.

After taking into account €1m of positive result from non-recurring and other items, a

-€17m tax expense and €0.4m of minority interests, net result, Group share for the first half of 2023 reached €72m.

A robust balance sheet with substantial skin in the game

At 30 June 2023, consolidated shareholders' equity, Group share reached €3.1bn and consolidated cash position reached €0.3bn, compared to €0.5bn at end-December 2022, reflecting the investments carried out over the period. The Group also benefits from an undrawn revolving credit facility, which has been increased to €800m in March 2022 with a maturity extended to July 2028.

Financial debt at 30 June 2023 was stable and reached €1.5bn, with a gearing ratio of 48%. ESG-linked debt accounted for 65% of the Group's total debt at 30 June 2023. The firm has decided to exercise its pre-maturity call option with respect to all outstanding 3% bonds due 27 November 2023 issued on 27 November 2017. The redemption date will occur on 28 August 202311

In Q2 2023, the financial ratings agencies Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both confirmed Tikehau Capital's Investment Grade credit rating (BBB-) with a stable outlook, confirming the strength of the firm's financial profile.

CONTINUED ACHIEVEMENTS ON SUSTAINABILITY

Following its commitment set in 2021 to support the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C, Tikehau Capital finalized its Net Zero Asset Manager targets in March 2023. The firm has made an initial commitment to manage close to 40% of its AuM in line with this net zero goal. For Real Estate assets, the Group aims to improve energy and carbon intensity, with a focus on its assets in France. With regards to PrivateEquity, Private Debt and Capital Markets Strategies, it involves financing companies that are setting decarbonization commitments and making progress towards their low-carbon transition. The proportion of AuM to be managed in line with net zero is intended to increase over time as new funds will be launched with net zero strategies.

In addition, Tikehau Capital has been actively developing dedicated impact strategies and vehicles addressing key structural issues such as decarbonization, nature biodiversity, cyber security and resilience. At 30 June 2023, the AuM for Tikehau Capital's impact platform amounted to €3.5bn, of which €2.4bn was specifically dedicated to climate and biodiversity to enable transition at scale. This puts Tikehau Capital on track to reach its target to exceed €5bn by 2025.

Finally, earlier this year, Tikehau Capital has been recognised as a '2023 Top-Rated ESG Performer' by Sustainalytics, for the second year in a row, and ranks 33 out of an industry group of 910 companies, placing the Group in the top 4% best performers. More recently, the Central Labelling Agency of Belgian SRI has awarded the "Towards Sustainability" label to the firm's strategy dedicated to Regenerative Agriculture, which was launched in partnership with AXA Climate and Unilever.

SHARE BUY-BACK

Tikehau Capital announces it has extended until 19 October 2023 (included), the date of the Group's Q3 2023 announcement, the share buy-back mandate, which was signed and announced on 19 March 2020 and extended until 20 April 2023 (included).

As of 27 July 2023, 4,974,618 shares were repurchased under the share buy-back mandate. The description of the share buy-back program (published in paragraph 8.3.4 of the Tikehau Capital Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on

21 March 2023 under number D. 23-0120) is available on the company's website in the Regulated Information section (https://www.tikehaucapital.com/en/finance/regulatory-information).

OUTLOOK

After a strong H1 2023, Tikehau Capital already recorded several successes in July, notably:

The successful preferential offering completed by IREIT, the firm's listed REIT based in Singapore, raising approximately €51m (S$76m), surpassing expectations with a subscription rate of 135%. The proceeds of the preferential offering will be mainly used to fund the acquisition of a portfolio comprising 17 retail properties located across France, which are fully let to B&M Retail, Europe's leading discount retailer. This new transaction will allow IREIT to capitalise on future growth opportunities, supported by a healthy leverage position of 33%12

Two highly value-creating exits with the disposal by Tikehau Capital's private equity secondary fund of its stake in Total Eren to TotalEnergies13 and the partial disposal by Tikehau Capital's growth equity fund of its stake in the Italian company Ecopol to SK Capital.

Going forward, in an environment which has not yet stabilized, Tikehau Capital relies on the breadth of its platform and its diversified product offering to keep capturing client demand. The fundraising pipeline is strong and well-suited to meet investor-clients' needs, with a clear focus on downside protection and strong megatrends. As such, H2 2023 will be particularly marked by:

The launch of the sixth vintage of Tikehau Capital's flagship direct lending strategy, one year after the final close of the fifth generation at €3.3bn of AuM, supported by a leadership position and a strong track-record;

The active marketing of the second vintage of the Group's decarbonization Private Equity strategy, supported by the strong performance of the first vintage which already delivered several high-performing exits;

The launch of the second vintage of Tikehau Capital's secondary private credit fund, an innovative and differentiating strategy which delivers strong returns.

Tikehau Capital places skin in the game at the heart of its operating model, in particular by deploying its strong and liquid balance sheet in priority in its own strategies. The value of having a compounding balance sheet to align interests between management, shareholders and clients and serve the growth of its asset management business is more critical than ever.

Tikehau Capital is confident that it has the right set-up, culture and firepower to navigate the current cycle and keep delivering on its 2026 targets.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €41.1 billion of assets under management (at 30 June 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2023), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 742 employees (at 30 June 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

APPENDIX

Assets under management

AuM at 30-06-2023 YoY change QoQ change In €m Amount (€m) Weight (%) In % In €m In % In €m Private Debt 16,205 39% +21% +2,792 +6% +942 Real Assets 13,985 34% +6% +763 (0%) (57) Capital Markets Strategies 4,323 11% (5%) (212) +1% +37 Private Equity 5,993 15% +34% +1,532 +14% +715 Asset Management 40,506 99% +14% +4,875 +4% +1,637 Investment activity 555 1% (52%) (591) (35%) (305) Total AuM 41,062 100% +12% +4,285 +3% +1,332

LTM evolution

In €m AuM at

30-06-2022 Net new

money Distri-

butions Market

effects Change in

scope AuM at

30-06-2023 Private Debt 13,412 +3,593 (931) +130 16,205 Real Assets 13,223 +1,633 (476) (392) 13,985 Capital Markets Strategies 4,535 (286) (6) +111 (32) 4,323 Private Equity 4,461 +1,534 (354) +353 5,993 Total Asset Management 35,631 6,473 (1,767) +202 (32) 40,506

YTD evolution

In €m AuM at

31-12-2022 Net new

money Distri-

butions Market

effects Change in

scope AuM at

30-06-2023 Private Debt 14,793 +1,758 (465) +119 16,205 Real Assets 13,739 +698 (241) (211) 13,985 Capital Markets Strategies 4,146 +108 (6) +106 (32) 4,323 Private Equity 5,162 +722 (150) +258 5,993 Total Asset Management 37,841 +3,287 (862) +272 (32) 40,506

AuM at

30-06-2023 YoY change In €m In % In €m Fee-paying AuM 33,334 +9% +2,846 Future fee-paying AuM 4,438 +51% +1,500 Non-fee-paying AuM 2,734 +24% +529 Total Asset Management AuM 40,506 +14% +4,875

Fee-paying assets under management

In €m 30-06-2021 30-06-2022 30-06-2023 Private Debt 7,485 11,763 13,396 Real Assets 9,258 10,721 11,660 Capital Markets Strategies 4,679 4,452 4,299 Private Equity 2,990 3,552 3,979 Fee-paying AuM 24,411 30,488 33,334

Weighted average management fee rate (LTM)

In bps 30-06-2021 30-06-2022 30-06-2023 Private Debt 85 89 86 Real Assets 105 116 107 Capital Markets Strategies 56 50 50 Private Equity >150 >150 >150 Management fees14 104 103 97 Performance-related fees 3 8 3 Total weighted average fee-rate15 107 111 100

Portfolio revenues breakdown

In €m 30-06-2022 30-06-2023 Tikehau Capital funds 116.9 84.8 SPACs 1.5 (3.1) Investments alongside Tikehau Capital funds 13.2 2.8 Tikehau Capital AM strategies 131.7 84.5 Ecosystem investments 126.1 2.4 Other direct investments 16.9 (2.9) Ecosystem and direct investments 143.0 (0.4) 783.2 Total portfolio revenues 274.7 84.1

In €m 30-06-2022 30-06-2023 Dividends, coupons and distributions 78.7 82.2 Realized change in fair value (0.3) 0.0 Realized portfolio revenues 78.4 82.2 Unrealized portfolio revenues 196.2 1.9 Total portfolio revenues 274.7 84.1

Simplified consolidated P&L

Published In €m H1 2022 H1 2023 Management fees other revenues 139.3 156.1 Operating costs (98.6) (107.3) Fee Related Earnings (FRE) 40.7 48.9 FRE margin 29.2% 31.3% Realized Performance-related earnings (PRE) 4.8 4.3 Asset Management EBIT 45.5 53.1 AM EBIT margin 31.6% 33.1% Group portfolio revenues16 274.7 84.1 of which Realized portfolio revenues 78.4 82.2 of which Unrealized portfolio revenues 196.4 1.9 Group corporate expenses (30.0) (32.4) Financial interests 8.9 (17.8) Non-recurring items and others17 20.5 1.2 Tax (42.4) (16.6) Minority interests (0.0) 0.4 Net result, Group share 277.3 72.0 FRE (excl. expenses linked to share-based payment transactions (IFRS 2)) 46.6 57.4 FRE margin (excl. expenses linked to share-based payment transactions (IFRS 2)) 33.5% 36.8%

Simplified consolidated balance sheet

Published In €m 31-12-2022 30-06-2023 Investment portfolio 3,526 3,604 Cash cash equivalents 522 340 Other current and non-current assets 844 866 Total assets 4,893 4,810 Shareholders' equity, Group share 3,144 3,087 Minority interests 7 6 Financial debt 1,472 1,471 Other current and non-current liabilities 270 246 Total liabilities 4,893 4,810 Gearing18 47% 48% Undrawn credit facilities 800 800

