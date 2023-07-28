DJ ENOGIA: Resounding success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights, in a total amount close to EUR4.6 million

ENOGIA ENOGIA: Resounding success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights, in a total amount close to EUR4.6 million 28-Jul-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This press release may not be published, distributed or circulated, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release, and the information it contains, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for ENOGIA shares in any country. Resounding success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights, in a total amount close to EUR4.6 million ? Overall demand of EUR6.7 million, i.e. oversubscription of around 170% ? Strengthened governance with investments by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg and seats for them on the Board of Directors ? ENOGIA well positioned to accelerate its commercial development in a buoyant market -- Gross proceeds of EUR4,590,896 from the Transaction -- Full exercise of the extension clause -- Issue of 2,295,448 new shares at a price of EUR2.00 per share -- Duna & Cie (holding company jointly owned by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg) holds 11.93% of the capital following the Transaction Marseille, 28 July 2023 - 6 p.m. ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO), an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is announcing the resounding success of its capital increase in cash with preferential subscription rights (the "Transaction") in a total amount close to EUR4.6 million after full exercise of the extension clause. This fundraising is accompanied by investments in the company by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, who now hold 11.93% of the capital and 8.58% of the voting rights via their jointly owned holding company, Duna & Cie, and who will now occupy two seats out of a total of seven on the Board of Directors. Arthur Leroux, ENOGIA Chairman and CEO, said: "We are delighted with the great success of this capital increase, which attracted support from existing shareholders as well as from new investors such as Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, two seasoned entrepreneurs who will now support ENOGIA in its commercial development and the acceleration of its growth, as well as entrepreneurs from Région Sud. On behalf of our employees, I would like to thank them for their confidence. Together, we are going to use this new round of funding to achieve ENOGIA's aim of becoming the undisputed leader in turbomachinery for the ecological transition, thanks to its technological lead in converting heat into electricity." Stronger financial position and governance to drive ENOGIA's commercial development The great success of the capital increase enables ENOGIA to strengthen its financial situation and gives it the means necessary to accelerate and redeploy its commercial activities. To take advantage of the underlying trend favourable to the recovery of waste heat via ORC modules, and in particular to accelerate the rollout of the Green Shield Power Solution model, an ultra-competitive offer dedicated to the economy of use (which enables manufacturers to secure their local supply of renewable energy at very attractive prices), ENOGIA plans to extend its footprint in Europe and its capacity to drive its distribution network. In view of the company's cost structure, the continuation of strong sales momentum should enable ENOGIA to significantly accelerate its path towards profitability thanks to strong operating leverage resulting in positive free cash flow from 2025. As indicated in conjunction with its announcement, the success of the Transaction has also strengthened ENOGIA's corporate governance, with the co-option of two new members to the Board of Directors, namely Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, to replace Alexandre Carré de Malberg and Faurecia Ventures, who will continue to provide the company with their expertise as non-voting directors. Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg will support ENOGIA's development by contributing their great expertise in the industrial and financial fields. Success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights The Transaction was implemented pursuant to the eighth resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 9 June 2023, at a price of EUR2.00 per share, representing a discount of 45.8% to the closing price of ENOGIA shares on 7 July 2023 (EUR3.69) and 36.04% to ENOGIA's ex-rights share price. At the end of the subscription period, which closed on 25 July 2023, subscription requests totalled 3,359,560 shares representing an amount of EUR6,719,120, i.e. oversubscription of 168% of the initial amount of the capital increase, breaking down as follows: - 1,866,430 new shares on a non-reducible basis; - 1,358,857 new shares on a reducible basis; and - 134,273 new shares on an unrestricted basis. In view of the strong demand, it was decided to exercise the extension clause in full, with 299,406 additional shares, thereby increasing the number of new shares issued from 1,996,042 to 2,295,448. The gross amount of the Transaction, share premium included, is therefore EUR4,590,896, resulting in the issue, with preferential subscription rights, of 2,295,448 new ordinary shares: -- non-reducible subscriptions of EUR3,732,860 corresponding to the issue of 1,866,430 new ordinary shares, -- reducible subscriptions of EUR858,036 corresponding to the issue of 429,018 new ordinary shares. Demand on a reducible basis was partially allocated using an allocation coefficient of 0.48152847 calculated on the basis of the number of preferential subscription rights presented in support of non-reducible subscriptions, without taking account of fractions and without it being possible for the allocation to be greater than the number of shares requested on a reducible basis. No requests for subscription of new shares on an unrestricted basis were satisfied. Firm subscription commitments, in a total amount of EUR2.7 million, were satisfied as follows: -- DUNA & Cie, a company owned by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, having pledged EUR1,500,000, was allocated 750,000 shares representing EUR1,500,000; -- SC EVRAL, a company owned by Antoine Lepilleur, having pledged EUR100,000, was allocated 50,000 shares, representing EUR100,000; -- the two directors of ENOGIA, existing shareholders and other investors, having pledged EUR950,000, were allocated 168,879 shares, representing EUR337,758; -- entrepreneurs from Région Sud, Holding MVM, Unitel France (Kevin Polizzi), Upperside (Philippe Véran) and Christophe Baralotto, having pledged EUR155,000, were allocated 77,500 shares, representing EUR155,000; Impact of the Transaction on ENOGIA's capital On completion of the Transaction, including full exercise of the extension clause, the company's share capital of EUR628,753.2 will consist of 6,287,532 ordinary shares. Prior to completion of the Transaction, the Company's shareholding structure was as follows: Number of % of Number of theoretical voting % of theoretical voting shares capital rights (1) rights Arthur Leroux 62,088 1.56% 121,188 1.88% Antonin Pauchet 26,418 0.66% 46,418 0. 72% Holding Leroux Pauchet 1,243,100 31.14% 2,343,096 36.36% Sub-total, founder-managers 1,331,606 33.36% 2,510,702 38.96% Faurecia Ventures 650,793 16.30% 1,124,793 17.45% Nicolas Goubet 301,000 7.54% 602,000 9.34% Sub-total, other shareholders 951,793 23.84% 1,726,793 26.80% Free float 1,218,193 30.52% 1,218,193 18.90% Other shareholders 490,492 12.29% 988,565 15.34% Sub-total, free float, other and 1,708,685 42.80% 2,206,758 34.24% forced heirs Total 3,992,084 100.00% 6,444,253 100.00% 1. Theoretical voting rights, calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached,including treasury shares.

After completion of the Transaction, the Company's shareholding structure is as follows:

Number of % of Number of theoretical voting % of theoretical voting shares capital rights rights Arthur Leroux 72,088 1.15% 131,188 1.50% Antonin Pauchet 46,418 0.74% 66,418 0.76% Holding Leroux Pauchet 1,243,100 19.77% 2,343,096 26.81% Sub-total, founder-managers 1,361,606 21.66% 2,540,702 29.07% Faurecia Ventures 650,793 10.35% 1,124,793 12.87% Duna & Cie 750,000 11.93% 750,000 8.58% SC Evral 50,000 0.80% 50,000 0.57% Nicolas Goubet 308,000 4.90% 609,000 6.97% Sub-total, other shareholders 1,758,793 27.86% 2,533,793 28.99% Free float 2,543,232 40.45% 2,543,232 29.10% Other shareholders 623,901 9.92% 1,121,974 12.84%

