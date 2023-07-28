DJ ENOGIA: Resounding success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights, in a total amount close to EUR4.6 million

Resounding success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights, in a total amount close to EUR4.6 million - Overall demand of EUR6.7 million, i.e. oversubscription of around 170% - Strengthened governance with investments by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg and seats for them on the Board of Directors - ENOGIA well positioned to accelerate its commercial development in a buoyant market -- Gross proceeds of EUR4,590,896 from the Transaction -- Full exercise of the extension clause -- Issue of 2,295,448 new shares at a price of EUR2.00 per share -- Duna & Cie (holding company jointly owned by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg) holds 11.93% of the capital following the Transaction Marseille, 28 July 2023 - 6 p.m. ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO), an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is announcing the resounding success of its capital increase in cash with preferential subscription rights (the "Transaction") in a total amount close to EUR4.6 million after full exercise of the extension clause. This fundraising is accompanied by investments in the company by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, who now hold 11.93% of the capital and 8.58% of the voting rights via their jointly owned holding company, Duna & Cie, and who will now occupy two seats out of a total of seven on the Board of Directors. Arthur Leroux, ENOGIA Chairman and CEO, said: "We are delighted with the great success of this capital increase, which attracted support from existing shareholders as well as from new investors such as Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, two seasoned entrepreneurs who will now support ENOGIA in its commercial development and the acceleration of its growth, as well as entrepreneurs from Région Sud. On behalf of our employees, I would like to thank them for their confidence. Together, we are going to use this new round of funding to achieve ENOGIA's aim of becoming the undisputed leader in turbomachinery for the ecological transition, thanks to its technological lead in converting heat into electricity." Stronger financial position and governance to drive ENOGIA's commercial development The great success of the capital increase enables ENOGIA to strengthen its financial situation and gives it the means necessary to accelerate and redeploy its commercial activities. To take advantage of the underlying trend favourable to the recovery of waste heat via ORC modules, and in particular to accelerate the rollout of the Green Shield Power Solution model, an ultra-competitive offer dedicated to the economy of use (which enables manufacturers to secure their local supply of renewable energy at very attractive prices), ENOGIA plans to extend its footprint in Europe and its capacity to drive its distribution network. In view of the company's cost structure, the continuation of strong sales momentum should enable ENOGIA to significantly accelerate its path towards profitability thanks to strong operating leverage resulting in positive free cash flow from 2025. As indicated in conjunction with its announcement, the success of the Transaction has also strengthened ENOGIA's corporate governance, with the co-option of two new members to the Board of Directors, namely Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, to replace Alexandre Carré de Malberg and Faurecia Ventures, who will continue to provide the company with their expertise as non-voting directors. Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg will support ENOGIA's development by contributing their great expertise in the industrial and financial fields. Success of the capital increase with preferential subscription rights The Transaction was implemented pursuant to the eighth resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of 9 June 2023, at a price of EUR2.00 per share, representing a discount of 45.8% to the closing price of ENOGIA shares on 7 July 2023 (EUR3.69) and 36.04% to ENOGIA's ex-rights share price. At the end of the subscription period, which closed on 25 July 2023, subscription requests totalled 3,359,560 shares representing an amount of EUR6,719,120, i.e. oversubscription of 168% of the initial amount of the capital increase, breaking down as follows: - 1,866,430 new shares on a non-reducible basis; - 1,358,857 new shares on a reducible basis; and - 134,273 new shares on an unrestricted basis. In view of the strong demand, it was decided to exercise the extension clause in full, with 299,406 additional shares, thereby increasing the number of new shares issued from 1,996,042 to 2,295,448. The gross amount of the Transaction, share premium included, is therefore EUR4,590,896, resulting in the issue, with preferential subscription rights, of 2,295,448 new ordinary shares: -- non-reducible subscriptions of EUR3,732,860 corresponding to the issue of 1,866,430 new ordinary shares, -- reducible subscriptions of EUR858,036 corresponding to the issue of 429,018 new ordinary shares. Demand on a reducible basis was partially allocated using an allocation coefficient of 0.48152847 calculated on the basis of the number of preferential subscription rights presented in support of non-reducible subscriptions, without taking account of fractions and without it being possible for the allocation to be greater than the number of shares requested on a reducible basis. No requests for subscription of new shares on an unrestricted basis were satisfied. Firm subscription commitments, in a total amount of EUR2.7 million, were satisfied as follows: -- DUNA & Cie, a company owned by Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg, having pledged EUR1,500,000, was allocated 750,000 shares representing EUR1,500,000; -- SC EVRAL, a company owned by Antoine Lepilleur, having pledged EUR100,000, was allocated 50,000 shares, representing EUR100,000; -- the two directors of ENOGIA, existing shareholders and other investors, having pledged EUR950,000, were allocated 168,879 shares, representing EUR337,758; -- entrepreneurs from Région Sud, Holding MVM, Unitel France (Kevin Polizzi), Upperside (Philippe Véran) and Christophe Baralotto, having pledged EUR155,000, were allocated 77,500 shares, representing EUR155,000; Impact of the Transaction on ENOGIA's capital On completion of the Transaction, including full exercise of the extension clause, the company's share capital of EUR628,753.2 will consist of 6,287,532 ordinary shares. Prior to completion of the Transaction, the Company's shareholding structure was as follows: Number of % of Number of theoretical voting % of theoretical voting shares capital rights (1) rights Arthur Leroux 62,088 1.56% 121,188 1.88% Antonin Pauchet 26,418 0.66% 46,418 0. 72% Holding Leroux Pauchet 1,243,100 31.14% 2,343,096 36.36% Sub-total, founder-managers 1,331,606 33.36% 2,510,702 38.96% Faurecia Ventures 650,793 16.30% 1,124,793 17.45% Nicolas Goubet 301,000 7.54% 602,000 9.34% Sub-total, other shareholders 951,793 23.84% 1,726,793 26.80% Free float 1,218,193 30.52% 1,218,193 18.90% Other shareholders 490,492 12.29% 988,565 15.34% Sub-total, free float, other and 1,708,685 42.80% 2,206,758 34.24% forced heirs Total 3,992,084 100.00% 6,444,253 100.00% 1. Theoretical voting rights, calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached,including treasury shares.

After completion of the Transaction, the Company's shareholding structure is as follows:

Number of % of Number of theoretical voting % of theoretical voting shares capital rights rights Arthur Leroux 72,088 1.15% 131,188 1.50% Antonin Pauchet 46,418 0.74% 66,418 0.76% Holding Leroux Pauchet 1,243,100 19.77% 2,343,096 26.81% Sub-total, founder-managers 1,361,606 21.66% 2,540,702 29.07% Faurecia Ventures 650,793 10.35% 1,124,793 12.87% Duna & Cie 750,000 11.93% 750,000 8.58% SC Evral 50,000 0.80% 50,000 0.57% Nicolas Goubet 308,000 4.90% 609,000 6.97% Sub-total, other shareholders 1,758,793 27.86% 2,533,793 28.99% Free float 2,543,232 40.45% 2,543,232 29.10% Other shareholders 623,901 9.92% 1,121,974 12.84% Sub-total, free float, other and 3,167,133 50.37% 3,665,206 41.94% forced heirs Total 6,287,532 100.00% 8,739,701 100.00%

Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg will each be granted 75,000 business creator warrants (bons de souscription de parts de créateur d'entreprise - BSPCE), each warrant enabling them to subscribe for one new ordinary Enogia share for a subscription price of 2.00 euros per share over a period of 48 months from the date of allocation.

On the basis of the post-Transaction share capital, the holding of a shareholder who held 1.00% of ENOGIA's capital prior to the capital increase and who did not subscribe for it, will be reduced to 0.635% on a non-diluted basis and 0.62% on a fully diluted basis following the exercise of all 150,000 business creator warrants granted today to Éric Blanc-Garin and Yazid Sabeg.

Lock-up and abstention undertakings

The company has made an abstention commitment for 180 days following the settlement-delivery date of the Transaction, subject to the usual exceptions.

Settlement-delivery

Settlement-delivery and admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Growth will take place on 1 August 2023.

The newly issued shares will be treated in the same way as existing shares and will carry immediate dividend rights on the Euronext Growth market under the same ISIN code FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO.

Risk factors

The company specifies that the risk factors relating to the company and its business are set out in section 1 e) of the company's management report, included in the annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2022, available on the company's website in French only (https://enogia.com/investisseurs/rapports/) which refers to chapter 3 "Risk factors" in the Registration Document approved on 11 June 2021 under number I.21-032 and to chapter 3 "Market risk factors that may have a material impact on the securities offered" of the Transaction Note.

The occurrence of some or all of these risks could have an adverse effect on the company's business, financial position, results, development or prospects.

The risk factors presented in the aforementioned document remain unchanged at the date of this press release.

In addition, investors should consider the specific risks associated with the Capital Increase:

-- the market for preferential subscription rights may offer only limited liquidity and be subject to highvolatility;

-- shareholders who do not exercise their preferential subscription rights will see their stake in thecompany's capital diluted;

-- the market price of the company's shares could fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of theshares issued upon exercise of the preferential subscription rights;

-- the volatility and liquidity of the company's shares could fluctuate significantly;

-- in the event of a fall in the market price of the company's shares, the preferential subscription rightscould lose their value.

Financial intermediary

CIC Market Solutions is acting as Global Coordinator for this Transaction

Next release:

H1 2023 results, 18 October 2023 after trading

About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has some 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Contacts Enogia Actifin Antonin Pauchet Deputy CEO Actifin Michael Scholze antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 25 60 17 Marianne Py Press relations Investor relations michael.scholze@actifin.fr mpy@actifin.fr 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 48 25 31

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

