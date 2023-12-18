Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
Frankfurt
18.12.23
08:06 Uhr
1,815 Euro
-0,020
-1,09 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOGIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOGIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.12.2023 | 18:28
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A revolution in mass electricity storage: ENOGIA will design and deliver the supercritical CO2 turbomachinery of the SCO2OP-TES project

DJ A revolution in mass electricity storage: ENOGIA will design and deliver the supercritical CO2 turbomachinery of the SCO2OP-TES project 

ENOGIA 
A revolution in mass electricity storage: ENOGIA will design and deliver the supercritical CO2 turbomachinery of the 
SCO2OP-TES project 
18-Dec-2023 / 17:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
A revolution in mass electricity storage: ENOGIA will design and deliver the supercritical CO2 turbomachinery of the 
SCO2OP-TES project 
 
 
Marseilles, France, December 18th, 2023 - 18h 
ENOGIA (code ISIN: FR0014004974 - mnémonique: ALENO), expert en micro-turbomachines au service de la transition 
énergétique, is proud to be part of the ambitious Horizon Europe SCO2OP-TES project, aiming at revolutionizing mass 
electricity storage thanks to innovative carnot battery architecture, which started as its kick-off was held in 
Brussels on this December 14th and 15th. 
Capitalizing on more than a decade of high technology turbomachinery research and development, ENOGIA was selected as 
the main turbomachinery manufacturing partner of the SCO2OP-TES project. ENOGIA will design, engineer, manufacture and 
test the main supercritical CO2 turbomachines used in this project where a groundbreaking Carnot battery architecture 
will be developed and tested by the partners of the project. 
This project emphasizes ENOGIA's recognized ability to develop cutting-edge supercritical CO2 turbomachinery, acquired 
through years of research and several development projects (including the H2020 I-Therm project). ENOGIA is also 
heavily involved in thermodynamic electricity storage research, which is a promising way of storing electricity without 
using limited and polluting resources such as chemical batteries. 
Total funding of the project is 4,7MEUR, including a grant of 875,5 kEUR for ENOGIA to support its activities in the 
project critical hot sCO2 turbomachinery design, manufacturing and testing. 
Introducing SCO2OP-TES's Groundbreaking "Carnot Batteries": EU Pioneers in Revolutionizing Energy Storage 
In a bold move to revolutionize energy storage and transition towards renewable energy sources, the European Union has 
intensified its efforts through the innovative SCO2OP-TES project. This initiative is a pivotal part of the EU's 
strategy to reduce emissions in the energy and industrial sectors, further propelled by the recent REPowerEU Plan. The 
plan sets an ambitious goal of achieving 1236 GW of installed renewable energy source (RES) power capacity by 2030, a 
significant increase from the 1067 GW target set in the "Fit for 55" package. But this huge amount of RES needs a 
proper energy storage solution, that can guarantee both grid stability and the possibility to exploit RES all over the 
day and the year. 
 
Addressing the Challenges of Energy Transition 
The transition towards 100% RES by 2050 is indeed not without its challenges. Current inverter-driven storage methods, 
like batteries and power-to-hydrogen systems, fall short in covering specific grid flexibility services that only 
rotating machines can provide. In this sense the estimated 780 TWh electricity storage needed for EU RES transition 
cannot be provided only by battery, thus the EU is on the lookout for novel energy storage solutions that are not only 
cost-effective but also provide extended storage durations and grid services. 
SCO2OP-TES: A Step Towards Sustainable Energy Future 
Enter SCO2OP-TES, a project that aims to develop and validate the next generation of Power-toHeat-to-Power (P2H2P) 
energy storage solutions. This project is a collaborative effort of 16 partners from 10 European countries, combining 
their expertise in advanced energy systems and turbomachinery, with a particular focus on sCO2 ones. The SCO2OP-TES 
project focuses on developing a new type of Carnot Battery that valorises freely available heat from thermal RES or 
waste heat from industries and fossil-based power plants, can guarantee high round-trip efficiency and makes industrial 
/power plants more grid-flexible. 
Empowering Europe's Energy Transition 
SCO2OP-TES is more than just an energy storage project. It represents a technological paradigm shift, integrating 
Thermally Integrated-Pumped Thermal Energy Storage (TI-PTES) with supercritical CO2 (sCO2) cycles. This approach 
promises affordable long-duration (>10hrs) and large-scale storage solutions, crucial for integrating bulky RES into 
the EU energy systems and transforming traditional power plants into flexible renewable energy plants. 
Consortium Partners 
The SCO2OP-TES project brings together a diverse group of partners, each contributing unique expertise. The consortium 
partners, including leading universities, research centers, and industry experts, are united in their mission to 
develop sustainable, technically viable, and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions. Together, they are 
paving the way. 
To learn more about the SCO2OP-TES project and partners: https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101136000 
 
 
The project has been funded by the European Union in the Horizon Europe framework under Grant Agreement n. 10113600. 
Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the 
European Union or of the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). Neither the 
European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them. 
 
 
 
 
About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby 
contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA 
continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA 
has some 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological 
solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. 
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
MNEMO: ALENO. ISIN: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653 
 
 
Contacts 
Enogia                   Actifin      Actifin 
Antonin Pauchet         Deputy CEO Marianne Py    Press Relations 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 25 60 17  Investor Relations presse@actifin.fr 
                      mpy@actifin.fr   01 56 88 11 16 
                      01 80 48 25 31

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 23 12-18 CP ENO Subvention UE Vdf EN 03

1799397 18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.