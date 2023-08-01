Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Completes Acquisition of Viking Energy

Camber Energy's stock-for-stock acquisition of Viking Energy is officially closed

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (" Camber ") announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (" Viking "), pursuant to which Camber acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Viking not already owned by Camber. Effective August 1, 2023, Viking became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Camber, and Viking's securities ceased trading on the OTC:QB. Camber remains as the sole publicly-traded entity.

Viking brings to Camber a long-standing custom energy and power solutions business, along with a portfolio of diverse, ready-for-market technologies in the clean energy, carbon-capture, waste treatment and utility sectors. Most importantly, Viking brings an exemplary team of professionals, extensive industry relationships and additional opportunities for growth.

"We sincerely appreciate the patience and support of our stakeholders for affording us the opportunity to finally close this merger, and in no way do we view the acquisition as a 'finish line' of any kind. Rather this is merely an early, albeit significant, step within our comprehensive plan to transform this organization into what we firmly believe will be a revolutionary and profitable participant in the energy industry," commented James Doris, President & CEO of Camber.

Additional Details:

Additional details regarding Camber's acquisition of Viking will be included in, and the description above is qualified in its entirety by, Camber's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which, once filed, will be available under "investors" - "SEC filings" at www.camber.energy. Given the transaction closed in the third quarter, the financial statements Camber intends to file on form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the " 2 nd Quarter 10-Q ") will not include a consolidation of Viking's financial statements at the Camber level. Rather, the 2nd Quarter 10-Q will account for Camber's previous investments in Viking under the equity method of accounting, consistent with previously filed financial reports.

About Camber:

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through Viking, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

