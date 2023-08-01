The integration streamlines merchant onboarding to Riskified's award-winning fraud management platform

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced it has integrated with commercetools, a leader in building critical composable commerce innovation at scale, to deliver advanced fraud prevention and risk management solutions to merchants globally.

The integration solidifies an innovation-led partnership that enables one of the most advanced ecommerce platforms to offer Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee, a top-rated, award-winning product. Leveraging machine learning and a global network of merchant data, Riskified guarantees ecommerce revenues and safeguards merchants against financial loss and reputational damage by approving legitimate transactions and rejecting fraud in real time. Riskified is also integrated with other major eCommerce platforms, including SAP Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe/Magento, Shopify, and VTEX.

Through this integration, merchants utilizing commercetools can effectively combat rising losses from payment fraud while ensuring a frictionless customer experience. Riskified will be available via commercetools' Integration Marketplace, offering merchants a simple, seamless way to implement Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee solution.

"Merchants should never have to choose between stopping fraud and offering legitimate customers a friction-free experience, yet retailers often face this hurdle," said Kevin Sprake, VP of Channel Partnerships at Riskified. "Our integration with commercetools helps us solve this problem for a larger pool of merchants, and we are confident that this collaboration will empower them to optimize operations, protect revenue, and provide a secure environment for shoppers."

Trusted by brands including Lululemon, Ulta Beauty, and H&M, among others, commercetools offers comprehensive commerce functionality to merchants, allowing them to build and customize customer experiences that meet their unique needs and goals. By delivering highly functional, visually appealing customer experiences, commercetools enables business growth while also minimizing costs.

"At commercetools, our main mission is to support the success of merchants in today's highly competitive eCommerce landscape," said Blaine Trainor, VP Global Partnerships and Alliances at commercetools. "In integrating Riskified's cutting-edge risk management solution, we underscore this commitment, helping merchants to cut costs associated with fraud while improving the overall customer experience. We are thrilled to have them as one of our partners."

Riskified and commercetools are committed to helping merchants thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape. By combining their expertise, both companies are empowering merchants to overcome the challenges of fraud and risk management, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional products and experiences to their customers.

