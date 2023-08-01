Oatey Co. (Oatey), a leader in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the acquisition of Lansas B.V. (Lansas), a manufacturer and distributor of underground pipe and disc plugs based in Eijsden, Netherlands.

For more than 70 years, Lansas has been a leading manufacturer of pipe and disc plugs servicing the waterworks markets in Europe. Manufactured through a highly efficient and automated production process, Lansas plugs are high-quality, innovative and designed to meet the requirements of customers.

"For decades, Oatey has been a leader in the U.S. waterworks pipe plug market under our Cherne brand," said Oatey CEO Neal Restivo. "The addition of Lansas, its outstanding employees, its advanced technology, and its manufacturing footprint well-positions us to grow our presence in the European waterworks market. Utilizing the combined experience and expertise of Cherne and Lansas will significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers in Europe."

About Oatey Co.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

