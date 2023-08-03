Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - TechInsights, a leading provider of technology intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the Component Price Analyzer (CPA) tool. Designed specifically for the electrical engineering field, CPA empowers businesses to optimize their component costs.

CPA is a powerful tool that analyzes the bills of materials (BOMs) of individual customers and compares their component prices with the average market prices based on their purchase volume. By conducting a comprehensive evaluation at the manufacturer part number (MPN) level, CPA identifies opportunities for cost reduction, enabling businesses to achieve the highest possible cost savings.

"Cost optimization is a critical aspect of any business, especially in the field of electrical engineering where components can significantly impact the overall expenses," said Gavin Carter, CEO of TechInsights. "With the introduction of the Component Price Analyzer, we aim to provide businesses with an intuitive and efficient solution that streamlines their cost optimization processes and ultimately results in their product design improvements."

The CPA tool is designed to be user-friendly and easy to manage. Users simply need to upload their BOMs in CSV or Excel file formats into the tool. CPA then efficiently processes the data and generates relevant outputs based on the provided information. This enables businesses to quickly identify areas where their teams should focus their efforts to achieve the highest cost reduction potential.

Some key features of the TechInsights Component Price Analyzer include:

Comprehensive BOM Analysis: CPA conducts a detailed evaluation of BOMs at the MPN level, comparing customers' component prices with average market prices based on purchase volume.



Cost Reduction Opportunities: By identifying areas of potential cost reduction, CPA empowers businesses to focus their efforts and resources where they can achieve the highest savings.



Streamlined Process: The user-friendly interface and efficient data-processing capabilities of CPA enable businesses to quickly analyze their BOMs and generate actionable insights.

TechInsights is committed to empowering businesses in the field of electrical engineering by providing them with cutting-edge technology intelligence solutions. The introduction of the CPA further strengthens TechInsights' commitment to delivering innovative tools that enhance operational efficiency and drive cost optimization.

For more information about the Component Price Analyzer (CPA) tool and other solutions offered by TechInsights, please visit www.techinsights.com.

About TechInsights: TechInsights is a leading provider of technology intelligence solutions, serving a wide range of industries including electrical engineering, semiconductor, automotive, and more. With a team of experts and a comprehensive suite of tools and services, TechInsights enables businesses to make informed decisions, optimize costs, and drive innovation.

Media Contact: Odette Hinds, Product Marketing Manager - Spend Insights, Email: ohinds@techinsights.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175879