INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Roofing Expo Announces New Association Partnership, Bringing Metal Roofing Clinic to Expo

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the North American roofing and exteriors industry's largest annual event, today announces its partnership with the Metal Construction Association and the Metal Roofing Alliance to debut the all-new Metal Roofing Clinic, presented by the Metal Construction Association and Metal Roofing Alliance, at the February 6-8, 2024 expo in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Metal Roofing Clinic will offer three days of hands-on learning as well as demonstrative activities in metal roof installation and repairs, where industry experts will walk attendees through the benefits, methods and types of materials used in metal roofing installation.

The metal roofing segment is projected to experience the most rapid pace of annual growth as demand for metal shake, shingle and tile roofing is forecast to expand as the demand for durable materials increases and homeowners gravitate towards more sustainable options with better performance.

"The International Roofing Expo prioritizes discovery through connection and we strive to provide the most up-to-date resources for traditional and innovative roofing methods available with our strategic leading partners," says Rich Russo, Show Director, International Roofing Expo. "Our new partnership with the Metal Construction Association and Metal Roofing Alliance offers the ever-expanding roofing industry the tools they need to increase efficiency and longevity in roofing practices."

"The Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) and Metal Construction Association (MCA) are excited to be leading on-floor installation training at IRE 2024. The use of metal roofing in both residential and non-residential buildings is on the rise! In fact, the MRA has seen growth in residential metal roofing year over year for the last several years...putting metal roofing at 18% market share in 2022, second only to asphalt," says Renee Ramey, Executive Director, Metal Roofing Alliance. "As the market continues to grow, we are seeing more and more installers interested in learning about metal roofing...the products, market and installation. In partnering with IRE for on-floor training, MRA and MCA will help answer questions, showcase the install process and help ready more installers for metal roofing."

"MCA is excited to partner with MRA in hosting the Metal Clinics at IRE. Interest in metal roofing has soared and MCA together with MRA are proud to share our insights into proper manufacturing and installation techniques. Metal's sustainability attributes and its resiliency will continue to drive increased interest and use of metal as a primary cladding material. We look forward to an exciting 2024 show," says Jeff Henry, Executive Director, Metal Construction Association.

IRE continues to innovate and adapt to serve the growing needs of the construction industries, where consumer trends are visible. As the roofing industry is projected to generate $56.7 billion in revenue in 2023, new roofing materials continue to develop, further advancing the industry.

Stay connected with the Roofing Expo and receive more information on the 2024 event at? www.theroofingexpo.com .

About International Roofing Expo:

The International Roofing Expo®?is the premier event for both the commercial and residential roofing and exterior construction industries. The IRE brings the professional community together to help them stay current on trending knowledge and to see the largest selection of products and services. The event helps professionals improve their business through education, exhibitions and networking. The International Roofing Expo is owned and operated by Informa Markets. The official show sponsor is NRCA and the official show publication is Roofing Contractor. For more information, please visit? www.theroofingexpo.com .

Follow International Roofing Expo on social at? Facebook ,? Instagram ,? LinkedIn ?and? Twitter ?to stay in touch for the most up to date information on the 2024 expo.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

Contact:

Abby Portwood

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction

IC.PR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771918/International-Roofing-Expo-Announces-New-Association-Partnership-Bringing-Metal-Roofing-Clinic-to-Expo