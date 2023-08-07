SOFIA, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Costimize, a provider of FinOps solutions, has announced that its platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. The Costimize FinOps platform is designed to help organizations optimize their cloud spending and provide visibility into their cloud usage, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and save money.





GCP Marketplace

Costimize Launches Advanced FinOps Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace for Tailored Cloud Cost Optimization and Compliance





One of the unique features of the Costimize.io platform is its ability to provide a cost optimization and control program that is tailored to the specific needs of each customer. This means organizations can optimize their cloud spending based on their unique business requirements rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The platform uses proprietary algorithms to analyze cloud usage patterns and identify opportunities for cost optimization, providing customers with a comprehensive view of their cloud costs, usage, and performance metrics, enabling them to identify areas of inefficiency and take corrective action.

Furthermore, Costimize provides a deep dive into Google Cloud's products. The platform enables customers to gain in-depth insights into their usage of Google Cloud's products, such as BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Dataflow, and others. This level of granularity helps organizations identify areas where they can optimize their usage and reduce costs, improving overall cloud spending efficiency.

"By making our platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we are providing organizations with a powerful tool to optimize their cloud spending and improve their sustainability efforts," said Stoyan Zulyamski, CEO of Costimize. "Our platform provides a unique combination of cost optimization, compliance, and managed products analysis, enabling organizations to achieve their goals in the turbulent environment."

"We welcome Costimize to our ecosystem of partners on Google Cloud Marketplace," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives. "With Costimize widely available to our joint customers, more organizations can confidently manage and optimize their cloud spend to fit their unique needs."

The Costimize.io platform is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace, and customers can get started with a free trial to experience the benefits of the platform for themselves. For more information on Costimize.io and its FinOps solutions, please visit https://costimize.io

Contact Information

Stoyan Zulyamski

CEO

stoyan.zulyamski@costimize.io

SOURCE: Costimize

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772615/Costimize-Launches-Advanced-FinOps-Platform-on-Google-Cloud-Marketplace-for-Tailored-Cloud-Cost-Optimization-and-Compliance