Visual Lease Appoints Gene Cook as Vice President of Global Partners

Company invests in its Partner network in preparation for the next stage of growth

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Visual Lease (VL), the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced the appointment of Gene Cook as its first Vice President of Global Partners. In his new role, Cook will help VL expand the value it provides to its growing network of Global Partners across leading accounting firms, professional services organizations, commercial real estate firms and solution providers.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Gene to our leadership team as we take the VL Global Partner program into the next phase of its evolution," said Visual Lease CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "VL has an active and growing partner network because the platform makes it easy for cross-functional teams to track and report on dynamic datasets, ensuring accuracy and timely access to critical information while also reducing risk and improving business agility. With Gene's background and experience, we look forward to collaborating with new and existing partners to offer mutual clients best-in-class software and services, empowering them to deliver better strategic financial and operational outcomes to their businesses."

Before joining VL, Cook was Senior Director of Global Bank Alliances at Coupa Software, the cloud platform for business spend management (BSM). Prior to Coupa Software, Cook served as FSI Partner Business Director at Concur Technologies, an SAP Company, where he was responsible for the organization's top six banking partners.

"I am honored to join the VL team in support of its mission to help organizations across the globe mitigate the risks and maximize the value associated with their lease portfolio," said Cook. "By joining forces with other industry leaders, we will collectively expand our reach and empower more businesses to gain complete control over their financial, operational and legal data with our platform."

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization solution provider, empowering organizations to leverage their lease portfolio for strategic financial and operational outcomes. Our powerful and secure platform serves as a centralized system of record for all lease financial, operational and legal data, and is purpose-built to support every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS, GASB and ISSB reporting requirements, and mitigate the risks and maximize the value associated with their lease records. Our award-winning software is used by 1,500+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets globally. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

