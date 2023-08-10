KeyBank Donates $10,000 to the Salem Kroc Center To Promote "Been There" Program

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2023 / KeyBank recently delivered a $10,000 grant to the Salem Kroc Center to fund the printing and materials of the "Been There" program, an interactive seven-week course designed to empower youth and young adults to change their thinking and behaviors in order to make positive changes that will help them reach their goals.

Written by motivational speaker, author and empowerment expert Bonnie Milletto, the course and "Been There, From Stuck to Unstoppable" book draw from her own personal experiences as she shares the powerful stories of her journey to overcome the obstacles she has faced.

"The underlying theme is that when we change our beliefs about our self, our past and our present, we set the wheels in motion to change our lives," says Josh Lyons, KeyBank's market president for Oregon and S.W. Washington and commercial banking leader. "The power of positive self-talk and self-belief is truly what makes you unstoppable, no matter your life experiences up until now. We at Key know that helping youth realize their full potential is critical to their success and instrumental in building and maintaining a vibrant economy. We are honored to help support this initiative."

"We are excited that KeyBank's values align with our own when it comes to helping youth," said Tony Frazier, Kroc Center Director. "Strong community partnerships like this help to make a significant impact on the lives of young people we serve. Together, we help the next generation discover their value and make contributions that effectively engage in community and strengthen our local economy. We are truly thankful for this new partnership."

About the Salem Kroc Center

The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Salem, Oregon is committed to producing tangible outcomes that will build character, confidence, and competence in the children and families of the Mid-Willamette Valley region. The 92,000 square foot Kroc Center is geared for health, fitness, education, teamwork, and ultimately, providing hope to our community. We serve as an important place for people of all ages to gather, play, learn, and socialize. With over six different venues, and programs focusing on health and wellness, aquatics, sports, fitness, the arts, child development, science and education, youth leadership, and so much more, the Salem Kroc Center has something for everyone in the community.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June?30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

