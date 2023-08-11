DJ Blockchain Event onXDC Live Debuts in Austin, Texas on August 25-26

Austin, Texas, August 10th, 2023, Chainwire The countdown to the first annual onXDC Live blockchain industry conference has begun. Taking center stage at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas on August 25-26, this event will attract a diverse audience of blockchain enthusiasts. The onXDC Live conference will host luminaries, experts, and thought leaders from around the globe as they converge for two days of talks, workshops, and panel discussions. Founder of onXDC, Tre' Nelson, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the tremendous support and excitement surrounding the conference. With a distinguished roster of sponsors and keynote speakers from some of the world's most innovative blockchain companies, we are poised to deliver an unforgettable experience. The conference is destined to become the premier networking event in Austin for blockchain technology." Kicking off the event, the first annual onXDC Live Hackathon will be announced. This event aims to unite developers and hackers, fostering collaboration within the dynamic XDC Network community. This initiative is drawing attention from both the Austin Ethereum community and beyond, given the compatibility of XDC with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This presents an unprecedented opportunity to leverage the decentralized, hybrid, permissionless, and self-sovereign technologies enabled by the EVM compatible XDC ecosystem. The two-day conference will also provide ample opportunities for in-depth learning. onXDC Live will provide attendees with unparalleled access to industry thought leaders who will share their wisdom and personal experiences of navigating the blockchain space. Through thought-provoking panel discussions, fireside chats, and VIP networking opportunities, participants will gain insights that transcend the boundaries of traditional discourse. The event boasts a distinguished list of sponsors including Uphold, D'Cent Wallet, xSPECTAR, LootUp, Digital Ascension Group, VOY Finance, Prime Numbers, CryptoLaw, XDC Foundation and Lockton. Speakers of exceptional caliber such as Andre Casterman, Dr. Martin Heisboeck, Billy Sebell, John E. Deaton, Quincy Jones, Jake Claver, Crypto Eri, and Ray Fuentes are primed to share their expertise and insights. For a comprehensive list of speakers, please visit: https://www.onxdc.network/events About onXDC Live The overarching mission of onXDC Live is to fuel exponential growth within the XDC blockchain ecosystem. By attracting dynamic blockchain technology companies and developers from across the globe, the event endeavors to catalyze innovation. The two-day gathering serves as a platform to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology across various industries, encompassing Global Trade Finance, DeFi, Digitization, Tokenization, Instant Settlement, Gaming, Supply Chain, and more. For more information about onXDC Live 2023 and to secure your spot, please visit www.onxdc.network/events. Registration is recommended ASAP as limited tickets are available. Connect with us on social media using onXDCLive to stay up-to-date with the latest event news and announcements. Contact Founder Tre' Nelson onXDC lloyd@onXDC.network 817 300 1142

