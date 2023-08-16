Leading peptide manufacturer accelerates delivery of advanced peptides to global researchers

Moscow, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2023) - Polypeptide.ltd, a frontrunner in delivering exceptional peptide services, proudly announces a substantial expansion of its production capacity. This strategic move enables expedited delivery of high-quality Tirzepatide and Retatrutide to researchers worldwide. By harnessing cutting-edge equipment and leveraging a team of experienced chemists proficient in the latest technologies, Polypeptide.ltd is firmly establishing itself as a pioneer in the peptide industry.





Polypeptide.ltd Announces To Expand Tirzepatide and Retatrutide to Production Capacity of High-Quality Peptides

As a new medication created by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, Retatrutide has a major potential for the treatment of obesity and diabetes. On the other hand, Tirzepatide is used to treat type 2 diabetes. It is used together with diet and exercise to help control people's blood sugar. With the enhanced capacity to produce the two advanced peptides, Polypeptide.ltd is equipped with HPLC, GC, and other analytical instruments and strictly according to cGMP standards.

Renowned for its reputation, Polypeptide.ltd offers an extensive array of peptide services, tailored to diverse research needs. From custom peptide synthesis in research and cGMP grades with flexible delivery options, to high-throughput peptide library services, the company excels in delivering excellence to scientists globally. Its comprehensive peptide synthesis options encompass linear, macrocyclic, modified peptides, and peptide-based complex conjugates.

Polypeptide.ltd is steadfast in its commitment to empower researchers with premium peptide solutions, catalyzing breakthroughs in biological and drug discovery research. With its expanded production capacity and optimized processes, Polypeptide.ltd stands as the first vendor capable of guaranteeing peptides in as little as 5 days, without compromising on quantity or quality.

Having successfully delivered over 118,000 custom peptides to more than 3,300 scientists across the globe, Polypeptide.ltd has garnered recognition for its unwavering dedication to quality, precision, and timely delivery. This has led to accolades from researchers spanning various scientific disciplines.

By investing in state-of-the-art equipment and assembling a team of skilled chemists, Polypeptide.ltd ensures that each synthesized peptide adheres to stringent quality standards. This commitment to excellence enables researchers to advance their work with confidence, knowing they have access to top-tier peptides that yield consistent and reproducible results.

Scientists and researchers eager to expedite their studies can now harness Polypeptide.ltd's extended capabilities. The company's unparalleled efficiency and accuracy guarantee rapid peptide delivery while upholding uncompromising quality standards.

About Polypeptide.ltd

Polypeptide.ltd is a leading peptide manufacturer offering Tirzepatide and Retatrutide at competitive prices, catering to both small-scale and bulk orders. The company provides a comprehensive spectrum of high-quality peptide services, ranging from custom peptide synthesis to high-throughput peptide library services. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Polypeptide.ltd empowers researchers worldwide to advance scientific discovery.

