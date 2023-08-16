Anzeige
16.08.2023 | 16:02
Newswire Emphasizes the Importance of Press Release Readability in Smart Start Guide

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Creating an effective press release is key to ensuring a company's target audience and the media can easily understand the campaign's main message.

Newswire, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Press release picture

To do this, companies of all sizes and industries should pay attention to readability.

To help companies understand the importance of readability, Newswire, a leader in press release distribution, released a Smart Start guide, titled, Press Release Readability Matters.

"The readability, or how easy it is to understand your content, plays a huge role in the success of your press release," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

The guide covers several topics related to press release readability, such as:

  • Press release basics
  • What a readability score is
  • How press release readability affects SEO
  • Tips to improve a press release's readability score

"This Smart Start is an excellent resource that provides actionable tips and advice companies, no matter their size or industry, can leverage to improve their press release's readability score," Hammers added.

Download the Press Release Readability Matters Smart Start guide to learn more about press release readability.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers
Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com
919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

