Antea Group Receives Avetta's Operational Excellence Leader Award

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2023 / Antea Group is honored to have been awarded the Operational Excellence Leader award from Avetta! This award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated the ability to drive operational excellence in supply chain risk management and those that have used Avetta's products to operate their business more efficiently.

"This award recognizes clients who have embraced Avetta's products to streamline their business operations and have reduced their administrative burdens," shared Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. "Through their efficient use of our tools, they have demonstrated exemplary operational excellence."

Avetta, the leading provider of?supply chain risk management software, chose Antea Group as a winner of the prestigious award from a list of 36 finalists across six categories. The award was announced at the 2023 Avetta Summit in Houston where 11 companies were recognized for their outstanding work.

The 2023 Avetta Awards-winning companies and individuals represent global leaders that have prioritized a culture of safety and sustainability across multiple operating sites in numerous countries.?The Avetta Awards are based on a set of objective criteria and judged by Avetta safety and compliance experts in addition to a rotating panel of industry compliance experts, executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Thank you to Avetta for the recognition!

Learn more about the awards and view all 11 winners.

About Avetta

The?Avetta?supply chain risk management SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their contractors to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world's largest supply chain multi-risk management network to manage contractor safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance, and business and financial risk. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For contractors in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 47%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our contractors receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ contractors across 120+ countries.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.??

