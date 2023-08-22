Today, Movado Group, Inc. unveils the Fall 2023 campaign for Calvin Klein watches and jewelry starring model Lila Moss. Shot by Daniel Jackson, the campaign highlights the brand's distinctive sensual minimalism and the new collection's understated, fluid designs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822746464/en/

Calvin Klein Fall/Winter 2023 Jewelry Campaign featuring Lila Moss (Photo: Business Wire)

"Lila is a natural fit to represent Calvin Klein watches and jewelry," said Caterina Miduri, Global General Manager, Calvin Klein watches and jewelry, Movado Group, Inc. "In this campaign, her strong presence and effortless sophistication complement the sculptural, dimensional designs of our latest collection."

"I am honored to partner with Calvin Klein again for their FW23 Watches and jewelry campaign," said Lila Moss. "I was so proud to be a part of their Fall 2022 brand campaign and having the chance to work with them again on a Jewelry and Watches campaign that aligns with my personal style, is very exciting."

In the campaign, Lila wears a gold-plated multi-function watch featuring a softly sculpted case with a minimalistic sunray dial on a mesh bracelet. She also wears a gold necklace, bracelet and ring whose shapes are inspired by the fluid shape of a raindrop. All products are available now worldwide at authorized Calvin Klein watch and jewelry retailers, select Calvin Klein boutiques around the world and on CalvinKlein.com.

The campaign launches globally today and can be seen at point of sale, digital media, social media, and out-of-home placements across the globe.

About Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein is one of the world's leading global fashion lifestyle brands with a history of bold, non-conformist ideals that inform everything we do. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand's minimalist and sensual aesthetic drives our approach to product design and communication, creating a canvas that offers the possibility of limitless self-expression. The Calvin Klein brands CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance are connected by the intention and purpose of elevating everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Each of the brands has a distinct identity and position in the retail landscape, providing us the opportunity to market a range of universally appealing products to domestic and international consumers with a variety of needs. Our products are underpinned by responsible design, high-quality construction, and the elimination of all unnecessary details. We strive for unique and dimensional pieces that continuously wear well and remain relevant season after season. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9.3 billion in 2022.

Calvin Klein continues to solidify its position as an innovator of emerging digital platforms and modern marketing campaigns. PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About Movado Group:

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, and globally distributes and sells MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, CALVIN KLEIN®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, and LACOSTE® watches and, to a lesser extent jewelry and other accessories, and operates Movado Company Stores in the United States and Canada.

