BounceBack Launches Mobile App and Guided Journal to Transform Orthopedic Injury Recovery

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2023 / BounceBack is excited to announce the release of their mobile app and supporting product, the Injury Recovery Journal. The mobile app, available on iOS and Android , connects orthopedic injury patients, allowing them to share insights, advice, and support while tracking their recovery progress. The guided journal offers patients a hard-copy tool, which seamlessly incorporates evidence-based strategies such as humor, sense-making, and select gratitude interventions to improve the healing process and outcomes.

More than half of Americans report orthopedic issues, making it the most common health condition in the United States (over the common cold). BounceBack was created to address the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of recovery by connecting patients with similar injuries and life stages. This groundbreaking approach not only benefits patients but also provides value to medical providers by creating a supportive community where patients can address their concerns and by offering access to potential clients.

The mobile app includes features such as personalized healing experiences, progress tracking, and support for various orthopedic injuries (acute and chronic). The platform covers a wide range of injuries, from knee and shoulder issues to spine and neck problems, ensuring that patients can find others who share their experiences. BounceBack is partnering with BlueLabel , an award-winning digital product agency, and func.media , a leading full-service marketing agency, to deliver a high-quality product and impactful marketing.

The founders, Jim Krueger (military veteran, MBA) and Tracy Krueger (Psychology PhD), bring their unique experiences and expertise to BounceBack. Jim, who has undergone numerous orthopedic surgeries created the vision to reinvent recovery by connecting patients with similar injuries whereas Tracy, a Senior Behavioral Scientist and former collegiate soccer player, aimed to integrate evidence-based approaches to improve healing.

"Over the last decade, my seven orthopedic surgeries have taught me that recovery was markedly easier and faster when I had the support of someone simultaneously rehabilitating from their own injury. There is no reason to go it alone. Even if you have the support of family and friends, finding others with a similar injury and life stage was invaluable to the recovery process. The camaraderie, humor, recommendations, and coping strategies go a long way to enhancing peace of mind. Very few talk about the mental and emotional impacts after an orthopedic injury, and I found that to be - by far - the most difficult part. We designed BounceBack to create patient-to-patient connections to supplement and enhance the care they already receive from their medical providers. My hope is that BounceBack will provide a gateway to a more holistic recovery, rather than the traditional view as a mandatorily painful grind. We can build resilience and bounce back together." - Jim Krueger

"The mind-body connection refers to the complex relationship between our thoughts, emotions, and physical well-being. Our mental and emotional states influence our physical health and vice versa. The inseparable connection is gaining more recognition and acceptance; however, current injury recovery practices don't regularly address the mind. We also need more research to fully understand the intricacies of this relationship. We hope BounceBack can act as a catalyst for the practice and the science on injury recovery." - Tracy Krueger

BounceBack's mobile app and guided Injury Recovery Journal are poised to change the way orthopedic patients recover, offering a supportive community and empowering tools. To learn more and join the early access list, visit the BounceBack website at BounceBackApp.com.

About BounceBack

BounceBack is an Orthopedic Injury Community that connects patients with similar injuries to promote better recovery. The company's mobile app and Guided Journal to Recovery provide support, tools, and resources to help individuals heal better, faster, and with the support of others who understand their experiences. For more information, visit BounceBackApp.com .

Media Contact

Jim Krueger

Co-Founder

BounceBack

jim@bouncebackapp.com

BounceBackApp.com

SOURCE: BounceBack

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776738/BounceBack-Launches-Mobile-App-and-Guided-Journal-to-Transform-Orthopedic-Injury-Recovery