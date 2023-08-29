Late-Breaking Oral Presentation on ALE.F02 as Potential Treatment for Pulmonary Fibrosis

Alentis Therapeutics ("Alentis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Claudin-1 positive (CLDN1+) tumors and organ fibrosis, announced today an oral presentation during the ERS International Congress to be held September 9-13 in Milan, Italy.

Presentation details

Title : Claudin-1 is a potential airway-centric therapeutic? target for pulmonary fibrosis? (Abstract OA2623)

: Claudin-1 is a potential airway-centric therapeutic? target for pulmonary fibrosis? (Abstract OA2623) Presenter : Geoffrey Teixeira, SVP Head of Fibrosis, Alentis Therapeutics

: Geoffrey Teixeira, SVP Head of Fibrosis, Alentis Therapeutics Session : #271 Innovations in pulmonology

: #271 Innovations in pulmonology Date and time: Monday, 11th September 2023, 11:00 CET

"ALE.F02 is being developed to stop progression or reverse organ fibrosis by specifically targeting exposed Claudin-1,"saidDr. Luigi Manenti, Chief Medical Officer of Alentis. "Our studies suggest that exposed Claudin-1 plays a functional role in the pathogenesis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and provide preclinical proof-of-concept for ALE.F02 as a potential treatment for pulmonary fibrosis."

About ALE.F02

ALE.F02 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody developed to specifically target a unique CLDN1 epitope exposed in fibrotic tissue in order to reverse the disease. ALE.F02 is an investigational antibody that was observed to be well tolerated, with no serious safety concerns, during Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose studies in healthy volunteers.

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis Therapeutics, the CLDN1 company, is a clinical-stage biotech developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis. Alentis is the leading company pioneering a novel approach to modify and reverse the course of disease by targeting CLDN1, a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of cancer and fibrotic disease.

Alentis was founded in 2019 based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered in pharma-biotech hub Basel, Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France and clinical operations in the US. Visit https://alentis.ch

