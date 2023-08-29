CNH Industrial Signs Landmark Agriculture Education Partnership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / CNH Industrial, Khon Kaen Higher College of Agricultural Technology, and Mitr Phol Group recently signed a milestone agreement to drive innovation and excellence in agricultural education across Thailand. The three parties committed to provide Thai students with world-class education, leveraging cutting-edge technology and private sector expertise.

Highlighting the significance of the tripartite agreement, Mark Brinn, Managing Director of CNH Industrial for Southeast Asia and Japan, said, "We're honored to partner with Khon Kaen Higher College of Agricultural Technology and Mitr Phol Group. This initiative underpins our shared goals of promoting sustainable agriculture and empowering local communities."

CNH Industrial has donated an Austoft 4000 sugarcane harvester to Khon Kaen Higher College of Agricultural Technology for use in practical training. The company also committed to establishing a Case IH Training Centre at the school to strengthen hands-on training in modern farm machinery and technologies. The training facility will provide technical workshops on the key components of sugarcane harvesters and other agriculture technologies.

"CNH Industrial is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of talent that will be driving the Thai agriculture industry forward. By blending industry-leading knowledge and technology with hands-on training, we are not only training students better but also nurturing them to become innovators in the agriculture sector," Mark added.

CNH Industrial has been taking significant strides to strengthen the agricultural sector in Thailand and to contribute to sustainable food production globally. The company recently received the Best Contribution to Thailand's Education Award 2023 from the Thai Ministry of Education for its long-standing commitment to collaborating with academic institutions and elevating vocational training in agriculture.

This partnership affirms CNH Industrial's commitment to support the future of Thai agriculture, as it empowers local communities and continues to expand sustainable initiatives on a global scale.

