Profit.co Announces a Strategic Partnership With Seed Group to Accelerate Organisational Growth and Work Culture Transformation

Profit.co and Seed Group join hands to help organisations in the UAE and the GCC countries

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2023 / Profit.co, a California-based leader in OKR (Objectives and Key Results) software and organisational governance has announced a strategic partnership with Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.







Profit.co's partnership with Seed Group reflects its commitment to empowering businesses in the UAE and the Middle East with cutting-edge technologies. As part of the collaboration, Seed Group will provide Profit.co with strategic guidance to target the desired audience in the government and private sectors.

Commenting on the partnership, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group, said, "With this partnership, we aim to drive organisational growth and foster a culture of excellence in the UAE and Dubai. Businesses will now be able to achieve their overarching goals by leveraging Profit.co's state-of-the-art OKR software and integrated management systems. By embracing these cutting-edge technologies, organisations can unlock their true potential and establish themselves as industry leaders; all this will have important long-term effects in shaping the future of the organisational work culture across industries in the UAE and beyond."

Profit.co offers a best-in-class OKR software solution that integrates Performance Management, Task Management, and Employee Engagement to enable 360-degree organisational governance.

Bastin Gerald, CEO of Profit.co said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with the Seed Group and help organisations in the UAE and the GCC countries improve their organisational and individual performance through OKRs, balanced scorecards, employee assessments and project/task management." He added, "Our partnership with the Seed Group embodies shared vision, innovation, and growth for the UAE."

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is the best-in-class OKR software: easy to use, spanning from Strategy to Task, with award-winning 24X7 live support and an outcome-focused OKR coaching and consulting programme. Profit.co is now used by some of the world's most innovative companies, from startups to Fortune 100 Corporations. Profit.co, headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy Execution. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Seed Group

Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies that have propelled their business interests in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group aims to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region that meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.

