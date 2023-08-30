Press Release

Vantiva launches new software suite

for Network Service Providers and consumers

Vantiva's New NaviGateTM Suite enables advanced data analytics for operators

to improve end-user video experience & iOS/Android mobile device management of broadband gateways for millions of subscribers

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - August 30, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), today announced the launch of its new generation of software services under the NaviGateTM Suite at IBC 2023. This NaviGateTM Suite focuses on bringing added value to Network Service Providers (NSPs) and TV operators while improving the consumer experience. The NaviGateTM Suite features three services: NaviGate IQTM, NaviGate 5GTM and NaviGate CompanionTM. NaviGate IQTM provides operators with advanced data analytics and machine learning to improve set-top box (STB) performance and offer upgraded and tailored services. NaviGate 5GTM and NaviGate CompanionTM offer a range of white-labeled iOS/Android tools for broadband, from 5G signal optimization to managing and accessing gateways from anywhere.

NaviGate IQ TM : Provides operators with valuable insights into their Android TV subscribers' video service consumption. It is designed to be used on a Vantiva STB as well as a competitor's hardware. It is a lightweight monitoring agent running on subscribers' STB. NaviGate IQ TM allows operators to understand how the end-user is consuming content and using applications with the goal of providing a better experience and tailored services. On the back end, NaviGate IQ TM takes advantage of machine learning to detect anomalies at the earliest stages, accelerating root cause analysis and proactive corrections to preserve customer experience. NaviGate IQ TM has the capability to identify and inform the operator of rogue and pirated content consumption, preventing loss of revenue for operators.

NaviGate CompanionTM: For broadband operators, NaviGate CompanionTM is a white-labeled iOS and Android application for all Vantiva gateways that allows consumers to set up and manage their home gateways and extenders using their mobile phones and tablets. NaviGate CompanionTM allows end users to monitor and manage their home network in real-time and from anywhere. It grants visibility and defines Internet access rules, including advanced Wi-Fi settings and parental controls.





"Our experience has given us a deep understanding of the complex home environment and the unique challenges NSPs have in ensuring a premium user experience," said Ashwani Saigal, Vice President of broadband and video product at Vantiva. "We developed the NaviGateTM Suite to provide data-driven insights that will enable operators to provide preventive care that reduces operational expenses while elevating the home experience."

This is the latest development in Vantiva's ongoing commitment to providing open and innovative technologies for Network Service Providers (NSPs) and TV operators around the world. The ultimate goal is to help deliver consumers seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences by creating best-in-class customer premise equipment (CPE) and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

Visit Vantiva at Hall 1, stand 1.C30, RAI Amsterdam.

Attachment