Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced that it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees category in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

The 2023 International Business Awards® program received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

According to the judges, "Akeneo has demonstrated outstanding progress as a leading player in the Product Experience Management (PXM) space. Offering a comprehensive and composable SaaS-based solution, Akeneo Product Cloud, the company facilitates seamless product experiences across various channels, empowering businesses to drive growth. Their open platform and innovative product information management (PIM) solution have made them a trusted partner for leading brands and retailers globally."

Another significant factor that contributed to the award win is the Akeneo App Store, which includes apps covering a wide range of categories like syndication, e-commerce, data enrichment and product catalog publishing. Akeneo App Store is recognized as a key differentiator between the company and other players in the industry, providing Akeneo with a distinct competitive edge.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as a leading innovator in the tech space, which stands as a testament to our steadfast commitment and dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation," said Kristin Naragon, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Akeneo." Over the past year, we invested significantly into both our technology and team, enabling seamless product experiences across channels and empowering business growth. With renewed determination, we look forward to continuing to reimagine PIM and enhance user experiences."

All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - were able to submit to this premier business awards program. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy, on Friday, October 13.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on October 13."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company, enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

