Freitag, 01.09.2023
Uranangebot deutlich niedriger als die Nachfrage! Hier lauert eine weitere MEGA-Gewinn-Chance!
Dow Jones News
01.09.2023 | 15:52
Ceffu Launches Newest Off-Exchange Settlement Solution MirrorX for Binance Institutional Users

Ceffu Launches Newest Off-Exchange Settlement Solution MirrorX for Binance Institutional Users 

Ceffu 
Ceffu Launches Newest Off-Exchange Settlement Solution MirrorX for Binance Institutional Users 
01-Sep-2023 / 15:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ceffu Launches Newest Off-Exchange Settlement Solution MirrorX for Binance Institutional Users 
 
Vilnus, Lithuania, August 28th, 2023, Chainwire 
Ceffu, the institutional crypto custodian and partner of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by 
trading volume, announced today the release of its newest off-exchange settlement solution, MirrorX. Launched as an 
evolution of its predecessor, this innovative custody solution provides institutional investors with the fastest 
gateway to the Binance Exchange, with instantaneous access to most of the products available in the Binance ecosystem 
including spot, margin and futures trading, without needing to move their assets to the exchange. Digital assets used 
with MirrorX remain in Ceffu's independent custody at all times and are automatically settled off-chain, helping 
institutions maximize capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. 
Ceffu is uniquely positioned as it is the only off-exchange settlement solution integrated with Binance. The launch of 
MirrorX provides an attractive solution for institutions as it combines on-exchange trading with off-exchange capital 
on the world's most liquid cryptocurrency exchange. This marks a significant leap forward in the institutionalization 
of the digital asset ecosystem. 
Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, shares, "We're constantly listening to our clients' feedback 
and to the market needs that we can support. Binance is already hugely attractive to institutional investors by 
offering the world's deepest liquidity and market-leading trading solutions. Through our partnership with Ceffu, we 
bring an added layer of risk management that allows our clients to diversify their exposure while still maintaining 
access to our liquidity. This positions us at the forefront of institutionalizing the digital asset ecosystem." 
Ian Loh, President of Ceffu, adds, "Regardless of how the markets move, institutions need innovative solutions that 
combine security and ease of access to liquidity. That combination has been the foundation of our partnership with 
Binance, and the release of MirrorX reinforces our commitment to delivering custody solutions that live up to the high 
standards our institutional clients require." 
About Ceffu 
Ceffu is a compliant, institutional-grade custody platform offering custody solutions that are ISO 27001 & 27701 
certified and SOC Type 1 & Type 2 attested. Its multi-party computation (MPC) technology, combined with a customizable 
multi-approval scheme, provides bespoke solutions allowing institutional clients to safely store and manage their 
digital assets. Such solutions include insured on-chain cold storage, escrow services, staking, and off-exchange 
settlement. As Binance's custody partner, institutions also benefit from Ceffu's secure gateway to a wide range of 
liquidity products within the Binance ecosystem. 
 
For more information, visit Ceffu's: Official website | LinkedIn | Twitter 
 
Disclaimer: This content is presented to you on an "as is" basis for general information and educational purposes only, 
without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial advice. Digital asset prices 
can be volatile. The value of your investment may go up or down, which may result in the irreversable loss of your 
initial investment. Users are solely responsible for their investment decisions. Ceffu and Binance are not liable for 
any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to Ceffu's Terms of Use and Binance's Terms of Use. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1717457 01-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=2edc62dcfb394a5bb5869c2e30025b89

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1717457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
