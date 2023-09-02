Renowned for captivating global audiences with its exceptional charging solutions, SHARGE is thrilled to announce its debut IFA 2023 exhibition and showcase new tech with novel design at the prestigious exhibition.

Exciting New Release: ICEMAG, the World's 1st Magnetic Power Bank with an Active Cooling Fan

ICEMAG magnetic power bank is an innovation set to redefine the magnetic charging experience. ICEMAG sets itself apart by transparent design and an active cooling fan to solve heat dissipation, ensuring uninterrupted performance and prolonged device lifespan.

Key features of ICEMAG include:

Ice-cool transparent design with dynamic RGB lighting. Cutting-edge 8,000 RPM active cooling fan for optimal temperature management. MagSafe compatibility, offering effortless and secure device attachment. 10,000 mAh battery with a 20W max output. Unparalleled versatility with both wireless and wired charging options. Unique low-current mode for earbuds, smart watches, wristbands, etc.

Celebrating Past Triumphs: SHARGE's Iconic Innovations

SHARGE also highlights its star products that have left an indelible mark on the charging industry:

Shargeek 100 (formerly Storm²) Powerbank: A true pioneer. This transparent-designed power bank redefined aesthetics and functionality in charging. Boasting a substantial 25,600mAh capacity, rapid 100W in/out fast charging, and a smart IPS display, Shargeek 100 embodies the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries.

Retro 67 Charger: A fusion of classic Macintosh design and futuristic performance, Retro 67 exudes nostalgic charm while delivering modern capabilities. With a max 67W output, real-time power display, and three USB-C outputs, it exemplifies SHARGE's ability to blend style and substance seamlessly.

SHARGE Disk: The ultimate storage solution for everyday carry devices, SHARGE Disk combines pocket-sized convenience with potent capabilities. It features an active cooling to lower SSD temperatures by 20°C, rapid 10Gbps data transfer, and a cable-free USB-C male port. Ideal for portable gamers and commuters.

About SHARGE

Founded in 2020, SHARGE (formerly Shargeek) is a leading innovator in the power supply industry, aiming to be a pioneer on the path to carbon neutrality and a sustainable future. Products including Shargeek 100, Starship Seer, and Retro 67 enjoy widespread acclaim for their cutting-edge design. With global user satisfaction over 98%, SHARGE has become the #1 selling brand in the $200 price range for power supply products on Amazon US.

For more information, please visit sharge.com or follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts:

Name: Hua He

Email: rosie@shargeek.com