TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, receives the Smart Air Purification Technology Award as a recognition by Europe Digital Group and Asia Digital Group for its advanced air conditioning technology.

Following rigorous review and evaluation, the esteemed judges highly recognized TCL FreshIN Series AC thanks to its world's first integrated two-way fresh air technology.

TCL air conditioning technology goes far beyond just creating comfortable living conditions. TCL pride themselves on the ability to create AC which actually benefit our health, through their capacity to purify the air we breathe. With TCL's FreshIN+ 2.0 Technology, the industry's first, two-way fresh air replacement system, oxygen rich air from the outdoors is brought in, whilst unhealthy air is discharged.

This is perfect for when air quality is poor as it actually expels bad air meaning it helps to remove unwanted particles such as dust, pet hair and pollutants. Couple with a quadruple layer filtration system, the air circulated is much better for people sensitive to allergies. The same applies for odor removal, as the FreshIN+ fresh air breathing system can help to eliminate bad smells where traditional AC's cannot.

A constant strong stream of air can even go beyond uncomfortable to cause irritation, such as dry eyes and a sore throat. TCL's Gentle Breeze technology can solve this issue by facilitating more than 1000 micro-holes to disperse the cool air to create a soft, laminar airflow meaning harsh drafts are replaced by a soft, enveloping coolness.

Better still, TCL AC technology is intuitive and designed to make your life easier. Voice control via easy connectivity to all virtual assistant devices, means you have the power to control the temperature levels and be handsfree perfect for when you're occupied with household chores, or gaming or simply can't locate the remote.

TCL has been building high-quality air-conditioning products for more than 20 years with established global network of 10 manufacturing bases spanning across China, Brazil and Indonesia. With a vast array of air conditioning models such as FreshIN, GentleCool, Elite, Q-Series available across many countries.

*Product availability may differ between countries and regions.

