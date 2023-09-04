DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Signs Master Collaboration Agreement with BLVCK Paris for strategic Web3 initiatives

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Signs Master Collaboration Agreement with BLVCK Paris for strategic Web3 initiatives 04-Sep-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Signs Master Collaboration Agreement with BLVCK Paris for strategic Web3 initiatives London, UK, 4 September 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to announce that it has signed a Master Collaboration Agreement ("the Agreement') with global lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck Limited ("Blvck Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. On 18 February 2022 Coinsilium announced that it had entered an advisory agreement with Blvck Paris for the launch of the 'Blvck Genesis' NFT collection which, following its successful launch, is now trading on Opensea https://opensea.io /collection/blvckgenesis As Blvck Paris now looks to expand its activities and Web3 footprint, we are pleased to announce this Master Collaboration agreement between Black Paris and Coinsilium which provides a structured framework for both parties to work together and move forward on a range of strategic Web3 initiatives currently under review. Blvck Paris uses digital creations and content to connect with its global community, and since the launch of its Black Genesis Collection, has engaged in a series of collaborations with major names including Epic Games' Fortnite, CASETiFY, Hugo Boss, Coup Champagne, EVA Air and the W Hotel, Taipei. Additionally, Blvck Paris has established Web3 affiliations with notable names including Etihad Airways, OnCyber, Smurf Society and DecentralGames. Blvck Paris has taken significant strides in expanding its Web3 ecosystem following the launch of the Blvck Genesis collection. Consistent with their comprehensive roadmap, Blvck Paris has also established a passive staking platform that allows NFT holders to stake their NFTs and earn exclusive rewards. These range from redeemable physical products to privileged access to high-profile events in affiliation with or hosted by the brand, including the Asian TV Awards, Dark Mode After Party, Blvck x W Hotel afternoon tea, and Metaverse Fashion Week, amongst others. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive at Coinsilium, commented: "Given the surging number of global brands now looking to drive their Web3 utility initiatives, we are most excited to be able to announce this new Master Collaboration agreement with Blvck Paris, which builds on the success of our established relationship and gives us a conducive framework to work with the talented Black Paris team on some exciting new initiatives and potential partnerships in the fashion and lifestyle sector. We see this collaboration as a vote of confidence for Coinsilium's industry know-how and relationships which also validates the Company's own ambitions in empowering its portfolio companies and advisory clients to succeed in the Web3 space." Julian Ohayon, founder of Blvck Paris commented: "Given Coinsilium's expertise and connections in the Web3 space, we see this Collaboration Agreement as a crucial step for Blvck Paris as we transition into the next phase of our Web3 ambitions. This is not just a continuation of our partnership, but a reaffirmation of our shared confidence in the future of Web3. We are enthusiastic about jointly pushing the boundaries in the Web3 space, bringing innovative projects and unique offerings to our community. This next phase signals a strong and shared commitment to our Web3 ambitions and we see Coinsilium as a crucial partner for Blvck Paris as we navigate the space." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Blvck Paris

Blvck Paris was founded in 2017 by Julian O'hayon, initially as an e-commerce fashion lifestyle brand and has now expanded its reach with brick and mortar locations across Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau & Kuwait, with two new US locations due to open in Q4 2023 in Soho New York, and a flagship store in San Jose, California.

Blvck Paris is known for its aesthetics and monochrome elegance and lifestyle. Its sleek designs and simplicity continue to redefine fashion, collaborations, and the essence of minimalist living.

With the launch of the Blvck Genesis collection and the development of its embedded membership program, Blvck Paris has established a pioneering role in bridging the gap between traditional e-commerce and Web3.

https://blvck.com/

