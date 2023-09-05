Blavity Inc. Acquires RNB House Party to Elevate Experiential Offerings

Blavity House Party Will Bring New Live Experiences for Multicultural Communities and Open Pathways for Innovative Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Blavity Media Group, a trailblazing media and entertainment division of Blavity Inc. focused on serving Black and multicultural communities, has announced the acquisition of RNB House Party, a renowned Black-owned family business known for its exceptional productions and traveling day party events across the United States. Under the new identity "Blavity House Party," the acquisition underscores Blavity Inc.'s commitment to enhancing its experiential offerings, providing innovative sponsorship opportunities, and expanding its experiential business.

RNB House Party has built a remarkable brand through its captivating events, aligning seamlessly with Blavity Inc.'s strategy to offer distinctive in-person experiences to its ever-growing young consumers. As part of the acquisition, Blavity Media Group will have its first music festival in 2024. In addition to the acquisition, the founder of RNB House Party, Charles Kuykendoll, will join the company as General Manager of Community at Blavity Inc.

The acquisition of RNB House Party brings forth exciting opportunities for both brands. "We are thrilled to welcome RNB House Party into Blavity Media Group," said Mike Hadgis, Chief Revenue Officer at Blavity Inc. "This acquisition expands our experiential portfolio and aligns with our dedication to fostering authentic connections within the community."

The U.S. music festival industry has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, reflecting a burgeoning demand for immersive entertainment experiences. With the U.S. music festival market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research, the acquisition of RNB House Party presents a formidable synergy poised to make a significant impact.

In addition to the Blavity House Party Music Festival, the new brand has outlined an exciting lineup of events for the upcoming year, including the Blavity Grammy's House Party, All-Star Weekend, and an HBCU Homecoming House Party.

"We are entering a new phase of growth and innovation within our Blavity Media Group division," stated Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO at Blavity Inc. "The acquisition of RNB House Party marks a pivotal step in our journey to provide impactful experiences and leverage the scale of our reach to bring our audience together in person."

