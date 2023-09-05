Microcall / Micro-tel, Inc.: Micro-Tel, Inc. Appoints Chris Koeneman as CEO

A new phase of business growth and expansion for the Microcall analytics platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Micro-Tel, Inc. announced today the appointment of Chris Koeneman as CEO, effective September 5, 2023. An experienced leader of technology companies, Chris will guide MicrocallTM through a new stage of innovation and rapid growth. Having held leadership roles at large technology companies including AT&T, Cisco Systems, and Adtran, Chris brings extensive industry experience to Microcall. In addition, Chris has been part of executive teams at private equity and venture capital backed technology companies.

"We are pleased to have Chris to be leading Microcall," said Jim Tapp, Vice Chairman of Mico-Tel and co-founder of KT Capital. "Chris brings in-depth domain expertise as well as a growth orientation. Under Chris' executive leadership, which follows KT Capital's investment in Microcall earlier this year, we look forward to a rapid expansion of business."

"Call accounting is evolving and becoming a critical analytical tool in fraud detection, business intelligence, traffic analysis, and remote workforce management," said Chris Koeneman. "This evolution provides an opportunity for tremendous growth for Microcall. I am honored and enthused to have been selected to lead Microcall during this period of rapid growth."

Prior to joining Microcall, Chris served as Chief Revenue Officer for Kandy, an AVCTechnologies company. Chris holds a BA from Indiana University and an MBA from Georgia State University.

About Microcall: Microcall is a leading analytical software solution that analyzes and clarifies complex voice and data records generated by a wide variety of calling platforms. By normalizing data and producing easy-to-read dashboards, Microcall improves employee productivity, manages voice infrastructure, reduces expenses, and improves operational efficiency.

