Mittwoch, 06.09.2023
WKN: A3D34X | ISIN: US13200M6075
Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Appoints John McVicar as CFO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John McVicar, CPA, CA, MBA, ICD.D, has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Frank Barker who retired effective September 1st, 2023 and will remain available to the Company as a consultant on an as-needed basis. Mr. McVicar has been the CFO of Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber's wholly-owned subsidiary, since June, 2022.

Mr. McVicar brings more than 30 years of international business experience in Management Consulting and Finance. His previous roles include Consulting Partner at a Big 4 firm, CFO of a TSX-listed company and several regional finance leadership roles with large U.S. and Canadian multinationals in Canada, the U.S., South America and Asia. Mr. McVicar is a CPA, CA and received an MBA from Duke University and a B. Comm from Queen's University.

James Doris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camber, commented, "We are grateful for Frank's contributions to the organization and wish him the best in retirement. John has been a valuable resource at the Viking level over the past year and we are pleased to have him step into the CFO role at Camber to assist with executing on the next phase of our growth strategy."

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information
Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780479/camberenergy-appoints-john-mcvicar-as-cfo

