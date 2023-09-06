Caldera Medical, a women's health medical device company that develops and markets best-in-class products for the treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Polyps and Fibroids, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Atlantic Therapeutics, an Ireland based provider of non-invasive pelvic floor strengthening and nerve stimulating solutions for women. The acquisition bolsters Caldera Medical's expanding portfolio, furthering its mission to improve the quality of life for women!

By acquiring Atlantic Therapeutics, Caldera Medical adds the commercial leading non-invasive, FDA cleared, Innovo product family as a first-line therapy for women with stress urinary incontinence. Caldera Medical will maintain a European headquarters and innovation center in Galway, Ireland.

"We are thrilled to acquire Atlantic Therapeutics and scale the rapidly growing Innovo products worldwide," said Bryon Merade, CEO of Caldera Medical, "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission and allows us to offer an even more comprehensive suite of solutions to healthcare providers and patients alike."

"Since its formation, the team at Atlantic Therapeutics has demonstrated the huge potential of Innovo," commented Susan Trent, CEO of Atlantic Therapeutics, "This unique technology with robust clinical data is ideally placed to serve the millions of women worldwide who suffer the daily distress of SUI. Caldera Medical's ability to maximize this potential is the perfect next step. I am delighted that we will see Innovo thrive within Caldera Medical and want to thank Bryon and the team for their dedication to women's health."

About Caldera Medical

Caldera Medical is a medical device company solely focused on women's health with a commitment to our mission of "Improving the Quality of Life for Women!" Caldera Medical develops, manufactures and markets best-in-class surgical products for the treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Polyps and Fibroids.

Caldera Medical forms close relationships with surgeons and continues to build the company around a principle of customer intimacy. In partnership with its surgeon customers, Caldera Medical has the largest humanitarian program of any women's health company. It is committed to treating one million women in underserved populations around the world by the year 2027.

About Atlantic Therapeutics

Atlantic Therapeutics, based in Ireland, specializes in the development of medical devices, related software, and connected health technologies. The company primarily treats incontinence, sexual health dysfunctions, and other related disorders. They produce pelvic floor strengthening devices and nerve stimulation products, all of which are supported by robust clinical evidence and have undergone randomized controlled trials. Healthcare professionals worldwide depend on Atlantic Therapeutics' solutions to enhance the lives of tens of thousands of patients annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906443820/en/

Contacts:

Caldera Medical Media Relations

Katrina Owens pr@calderamedical.com