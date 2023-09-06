Vertosoft Expands Partnership With Digital.ai

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Vertosoft, a leading technology distributor, is transforming the way emerging and innovative technologies break into the public sector market across US Federal, State, Local, and Higher Education agencies and has expanded their partnership with Digital.ai, the leading AI-powered DevSecOps platform. With this new expansion of the partnership, government agencies will now have a streamlined procurement experience with a single point of access to channel partners and solution providers.

"We are excited about the growing partnership with Digital.ai, as they have made a significant investment in their FedRAMP certified Digital.ai Agility platform and continue to look to partner with public sector agencies to improve the experience of everyone involved in the DevSecOps process," said Josh Slattery, VP of Technology Sales at Vertosoft.

"We are excited to focus our business with a partner that is well versed in the government space," said Liliana Ontko, Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Partner Development at Digital.ai. "Together with Vertosoft, we will bring solutions to government agencies enabling them to speed up software development and delivery while being confident in the quality of their applications."

The Digital.ai Enterprise Agility Planning solution enables government agencies to scale beyond team-level agile practices, providing agencies with the end-to-end visibility and intelligence needed across the software delivery lifecycle. Implementing these agile solutions allows teams to make intelligent decisions in a timely manner as well as improve collaboration across teams and departments. Digital.ai's AI-powered DevSecOps platform provides government agencies with the tools needed to discover pain points or failures early in the development process, allowing them to correct them and reduce delays in their projects. With the implementation of an agile work environment, agencies can now bridge the gap in all their decision-making processes.

Matt Sentena, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Digital.ai, confirmed, "Together with Vertosoft, we are focused on driving automation, speed, and innovation to government agencies."

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio with our elite services provides partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. The company's AI-powered DevSecOps platform unifies, secures, and generates predictive insights across the software lifecycle. Digital.ai empowers organizations to scale software development teams, and continuously deliver software with greater quality and security while uncovering new market opportunities and enhancing business value through smarter software investments. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at https://digital.ai and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

