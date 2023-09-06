Intranasal Chlorpheniramine Shows Significant Promise in Mitigating Prolonged Post-COVID-19 Symptoms

Leading pharmaceutical research and development company Dr. Ferrer Biopharma proudly announces its participation in the highly anticipated European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2023 scheduled in Milan, Italy, from September 9th to 13th. During the event, the company will present late-breaking findings from two randomized controlled trials that shed light on the potential of intranasal Chlorpheniramine to treat post-COVID-19 long-term symptoms.

The ERS Congress serves as a premier platform in respiratory health, featuring the latest advancements in clinical care, scientific research, education, and technology, where experts and researchers worldwide share insights and discoveries, driving progress in respiratory medicine.

Highlighting a pioneering study, the late-breaking abstract by Dr. Ferrer Biopharma introduces Intranasal Chlorpheniramine Maleate (iCPM) as an innovative therapeutic strategy with promising anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties against COVID-19 and respiratory viruses, specifically addressing long-term symptoms. Investigating the effects of this novel approach, Dr. Ferrer Biopharma's presentation delves into the impact of intranasal Chlorpheniramine on post-COVID-19 symptoms, revealing significant improvements in clinical recovery time and alleviation of symptoms like anosmia, ageusia, and cough, as demonstrated by the two randomized trials ACCROS I, and ACCROS III. The subsequent post-trial follow-up highlights Chlorpheniramine's remarkable reduction of post-COVID symptoms by over 90% compared to a placebo.

"The antiviral and anti-inflammatory effect of iCPM can explain the significant impact in reducing time to clinical recovery in the acute illness," said Dr. Franck Rahaghi, Clinical Professor of Medicine and chairman of Cleveland Clinic Florida pulmonary and critical care department, who leads the study. "iCPM may have better impact in reducing long-COVID symptoms. This reformulated treatment could become a cornerstone intervention in addressing the dreaded issue of long-COVID."

"We are excited to unveil the results of our comprehensive research that explores the impact of intranasal chlorpheniramine on post-COVID-19 long-term symptoms," said Dr. Fernando Valerio, Principal Investigator.

The company's participation underscores its dedication to propelling innovation and achieving excellence in respiratory medicine.

