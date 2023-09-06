In an unpredictable world with market demands continuously evolving, increasing productivity is a key challenge for businesses all over the world and across industries. Luckily there are ways to unlock efficiency gains and become more competitive by turning to automation. Expert guidance from industry specialists, along with insightful customer stories and product demos, can be the turning factor for businesses, both large and small, to boost productivity and thrive in an ever-changing market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906406054/en/

Universal Robots' 'ReAutomated' events will focus on deploying collaborative robots in palletizing, machine tending, and welding applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

That's why Universal Robots, the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) company, will be hosting three virtual conferences in September and October. Here, businesses will get access to exclusive insights on how automation can improve productivity, giving manufacturers the chance to explore the automation opportunities that will help unlock efficiency gains.

'ReAutomated: The virtual experience' events will focus on three applications within industrial automation; welding, machine tending and palletizing. The events will be broadcast live from Universal Robots' three Centers of Excellence across the globe.

Palletizing: September 28, live from Barcelona, Spain

Machine tending: October 12, live from Munich, Germany

Welding: October 26, live from Novi, Michigan, US

All three events are free to attend and will feature:

Insightful talks with experts and industry leaders

- Successful customer case stories

- Live demos of the groundbreaking UR20 robots

- Live Q&A sessions with industry experts ready to answer pressing questions

Keith Fox, Global Director for Industry Segments at Universal Robots, says:

"If you are a manufacturing company and you want to raise productivity and stay competitive, automation has become an absolute necessity in today's market. But a lot of people still have questions on how to get started, and that's what we'll be addressing in our upcoming ReAutomated events. No matter if you're a 5, 50 or 500 people company, these conferences will provide you with the latest knowledge from our industry leading experts, giving you all the best tips to how you can boost your productivity with automation."

Read more and signup for free here

Pictures for download can be accessed here.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere.

Since introducing the world's first commercially viable cobot in 2008, Universal Robots has developed a product portfolio reflecting a range of reaches and payloads and has sold over 75,000 cobots worldwide. An extensive ecosystem has grown around the company's cobot technology, creating innovation, choice for customers, and a wide range of components, kits and solutions to suit every application. The company has over 20 offices globally, with North America headquarters in Novi, MI.

For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906406054/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mette McCall, McCall Media

mette@mccallmedia.net

+1-251-278-9847