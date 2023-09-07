Zeebu Secures $25 Million in Presale Funding for World's First On-chain Invoice Settlement Platform for Telecom Carriers

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Zeebu, the innovative blockchain-based settlement platform for the telecom carrier industry, has successfully raised $25 million in a presale funding round, surpassing its hard cap target of $15 million. The round saw participation from several strategic investors, including Bankai Ventures.

The market's enthusiasm for Zeebu's groundbreaking on-chain invoice settlement platform and loyalty token, which aims to revolutionize the telecom carrier industry, is reflected in the overwhelming response from investors.

"We are thrilled and grateful for the incredible support and trust shown by our investors during this presale funding round," said Raj Brahmbhatt, Founder of Zeebu.

"Our mission is to empower the telecom carrier industry with cutting-edge blockchain technology and innovative loyalty solutions. This significant funding milestone brings us one step closer to realizing that vision, and we are excited to drive positive change in the industry."

Zeebu's loyalty token, designed exclusively for the telecom carrier sector, offers unprecedented benefits to merchants and customers alike. It eliminates the need for conventional and expensive traditional banking channels and intermediaries, enabling faster transactions while enhancing margins. The goal is to create a seamless and efficient experience for all participants through a dedicated blockchain-based settlement platform.

"Zeebu's unique value proposition and its potential to transform the telecom carrier sector represent an exciting opportunity for growth and innovation," said Sean Byrnes, CFO at Bankai Ventures.

"The team's vision, expertise, and unwavering dedication to creating value for all stakeholders really shines through, and I am confident Zeebu will lead the way in transforming settlement processes and ushering in a new era of efficiency for the $120 billion telecom industry."

Through its loyalty token, Zeebu incentivizes and rewards carriers, empowering them with the means to streamline transactions and enhance their operational efficiency. The platform's goal is to onboard over 100 such telecom carriers, facilitating cross-border settlement processes with unparalleled efficiency.

Zeebu has already secured strategic partnerships with several major telecommunications providers such as Hayo Telecom Inc., Axistel FZE, Qatama Ltd, BBT Voice Limited, Broadband Telecom Inc., BridgeVoice Inc., and Novatel d.o.o., as it seeks to overcome the long-standing challenges encountered by industry players.

About Zeebu

Zeebu is the world's first on-chain invoice settlement platform for the Telecom Carrier Industry, powered by $ZBU. With their settlement platform and loyalty token, Zeebu aims to revolutionize the telecom carrier industry, empowering telecom carriers with loyalty rewards, streamlined invoice settlements, and enhanced transparency by leveraging blockchain technology. Zeebu's mission is to transform the settlement experience for the industry unlock innovation and empower telecom carriers to thrive.

