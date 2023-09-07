Revolutionizing Logistics: GP Transco Unveils OpenRoad TMS to the Public Market

GP Transco's OpenRoad TMS is poised to be a game-changer for carriers across the nation, allowing them to leverage the experience and expertise of a successful trucking company that understands the unique challenges and opportunities within the industry.

JOLIET, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / GP Transco, an innovative leader in the trucking industry, proudly introduces the nationwide launch of its groundbreaking Transportation Management System (TMS), OpenRoad TMS. Developed in-house by GP Transco, this cutting-edge system is set to transform how carriers throughout the United States oversee their operations, safety, maintenance, accounting, and more.





GP Transco Presents OpenRoad TMS

OpenRoad TMS, renowned for its efficiency, scalability, and user-friendly interface, has been a cornerstone of GP Transco's operations, providing the company with a competitive edge in the dynamic and ever-evolving logistics industry. By offering OpenRoad TMS to the public, GP Transco aims to empower businesses in the industry to streamline their transportation operations, enhance visibility, and maximize efficiency.

Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco and OpenRoad TMS, shared his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "Fleet owners often ask us what allows us to continuously grow and innovate efficiently, and the answer is OpenRoad TMS - it is at the very core of our operation. It's one of the very few transportation management systems developed by an actual trucking company [GP Transco], and now, other carriers can finally harness this technology."

Zastarskis highlighted the unique value of OpenRoad TMS, saying, "With nearly 20 years of experience in running a trucking company, OpenRoad TMS embodies everything we've learned about managing operations, safety, maintenance, accounting, and more. It's truly an outstanding all-in-one solution for carriers, and we're excited to witness how it propels other trucking companies toward growth."

OpenRoad TMS offers a comprehensive suite of features and capabilities that empower carriers to streamline their operations, reduce costs, enhance safety, and improve overall efficiency. This innovative system includes modules for dispatch, load planning, driver management, real-time tracking, fuel optimization, accounting, reporting, among others.

Some of the key features of OpenRoad TMS include:

Real-time Visibility: Real-time tracking of assets and shipments gives carriers transparency and informed decision-making.

Load Planning and Dispatch: Optimize load assignments and routes to minimize fuel consumption and delivery times.

Safety and Compliance: Ensure industry regulation compliance, monitor driver behavior, and enhance safety protocols.

Maintenance Management: Schedule and track vehicle maintenance to extend asset lifespan and reduce downtime.

Accounting and Financial Management: Streamline financial processes with 1-click invoicing and automated settlement calculation for improved financial control.

GP Transco's OpenRoad TMS is poised to be a game-changer for carriers across the nation, allowing them to leverage the experience and expertise of a successful trucking company that understands the unique challenges and opportunities within the industry.

For more information about OpenRoad TMS and to request a demo, please visit openroadtms.com.

About GP Transco:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and a seven-time Inc. 5000 award recipient with over 550 trucks and over 800 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

Media Contact:

Sergey Bort

Vice President of Marketing and Strategy

sergey@gptransco.com

(708) 286-5411

SOURCE: GP Transco

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781891/revolutionizing-logistics-gp-transco-unveils-openroad-tms-to-the-public-market