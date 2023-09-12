With the new name, recent management appointments, and the launch of a new international business development hub, the company sets its sights on the market leader position

Fido, the digital risk decisioning platform, has rebranded to Trustfull. The decision fully reflects the reconfirmed mission of the company to provide safer digital experiences, expand its operations internationally, and become the world leader in the digital risk management sector.

With the global digital identity management solutions market projected to reach $70.8 billion by 2030, Trustfull is poised to lead the charge on creating safe digital experiences.

Trustfull's platform evaluates risks based on analysis of primary digital footprints: phone number, email address, IP address, device, and browser. Using its proprietary algorithms, Trustfull helps enterprises such as Younited, Trulioo, Twilio, and Cofidis reinforce risk assessment processes, block suspicious transaction attempts, and increase conversion rates.

Trustfull addresses companies operating in regulated industries and can be used to evaluate different types of risks including identity verification, know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), and transactional fraud prevention.

After raising more than €6,5 million from United Ventures and other investors, Trustfull has strengthened the team with senior management hires from multinational companies such as UniCredit, Experian, and Telesign, and has created an international business development hub in Belgrade (Serbia) to support its international growth.

"Rebranding as Trustfull is more than a simple name change it marks the start of a new era for us as a company," stated Marko Maras, CEO and Founder of Trustfull. "The new brand demonstrates our continuous effort to provide a comprehensive digital signal analysis on a global scale, and reflects our passion for innovation that sets us apart. We're excited to expand our reach and believe that this marks a significant step forward in the evolution of our company."

About Trustfull

Trustfull is a real-time risk decisioning platform based on digital footprints. Utilising silent checks on multiple signals including phone number, email address, IP address, device, and browser, Trustfull helps companies across different industries assess risks and provide a safer online experience. Main use cases include: KYC, AML, Account Takeover, Promo Abuse and Transaction Monitoring.

