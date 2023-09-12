Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Ranks Among Top 30 on Toronto Stock Exchange, Recognized for Impressive Share Performance

Inclusion on the 2023 TSX30 ranking recognizes Bombardier's outstanding three-year stock performance.



Bombardier is the only aerospace company in the ranking, reflecting its impressive contribution to Canada's economy.



Company's sustained strong performance, financial discipline, continued deleveraging, and its spirit of innovation and sustainability contribute to TSX30 placement.



MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) is proud to announce it has been included in the 2023 TSX30 ranking presented by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The prestigious list recognizes the 30 top performing stocks over a three-year period. This is the first time that Bombardier has appeared on the list, confirming the strengthening financial position of the Canadian aircraft manufacturer. Over the three-year period ended on June 30, 2023, Bombardier's three-year dividend adjusted share price grew 522%, while its market cap increased by 533%.

"Our financial performance over the past three years led to our achievement today, and we share our pride with all Bombardier employees whose innovative and tenacious spirit and hard work drive our business forward," said Bart Demosky, Bombardier's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are delighted to be included in the influential TSX30 list as it is a confirmation of the value we create for our shareholders and for the Canadian economy."



Over the last three years, Bombardier successfully redefined its core business and focused its activities on designing, manufacturing and servicing industry-leading business jets. In doing so, Bombardier laid the foundations for a stronger and more predictable business and cemented its leadership position within the industry. As part of its commitment to excellence and innovation, the company continuously evolves its industry-leading portfolio of business jets and strategically expands its global footprint, notably through a reinforced aftermarket offering. Bombardier also leads the way in sustainable aviation and takes concrete steps to manufacture and service aircraft with the smallest possible environmental impact, as demonstrated by tangible initiatives such as the EcoJet research program, launched in 2022, or by the company's commitment to cover all its flight operationswith sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), using the Book and Claim system, from 2023 onwards.

"We congratulate Bombardier on its ranking on the 2023 TSX30. Bombardier has shown remarkable resilience in recent years, and this ranking is a testament to its ability to evolve and pivot amid challenging circumstances," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "We are proud to celebrate the tremendous success of all the TSX30 companies."

Founded in 2019, the TSX30 is an annual program that recognizes the top-performing TSX-listed stocks that have sustained excellence over the long term by driving growth in their industries, for their investors, and the Canadian economy. The companies featured on the 2023 TSX30 list averaged more than 553% share price appreciation, accounting for over $120 billion of value creation and representing the overall strength of Canada's diverse and public markets. For detailed results, ranking methodology and further information, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30. Bombardier's representatives will join other executives from companies on this year's TSX30 list and TMX Group executives to open the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning at 9:30 a.m. ET to celebrate their success.

