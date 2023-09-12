Leading healthcare solutions company adds mission-driven executive with 20+ years of experience in healthcare product management and tech innovation to support next stage of growth

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today that it has appointed Kristen Lalowski to Executive Vice President of Product. A seasoned executive, Lalowski has worked in healthcare for over 20 years with the majority of that time spent in product management and product leadership positions that focused on consumer, payer, employer, and provider product work. Her extensive experience in healthcare will play a pivotal role in enhancing LetsGetChecked's offerings and user experience.

Lalowski's work spans several healthcare verticals including, EMR/practice management, precision medicine, telemedicine, clinical communications, and provider with fee-for-service and value-based-care offerings. Most recently, Lalowski was the Chief Product Officer of Summit Health/CityMD, a primary care, multispecialty, and urgent care practice that was acquired by VillageMD in 2023. Prior to her work in product management, Lalowski was an emergency department staff nurse and nurse manager, an experience that deeply shaped her understanding of patient needs.

"I am excited to welcome Kristen to the LetsGetChecked executive team," said Mike Tesar, Chief Technology Officer of LetsGetChecked. "Her proven track record of driving growth and delivering user-centric solutions for healthcare technology companies will be instrumental as we continue to innovate our suite of services and expand our offering into predictive healthcare with whole genome sequencing and pharmacogenomics."

As a member of the leadership team and EVP of Product, Lalowski will spearhead LetsGetChecked's portfolio prioritization, roadmap, and execution with the objectives of value creation for both customers and shareholders. Her responsibilities will encompass the development of innovative solutions and services from ideation to execution that empower individuals, health systems, and enterprise operations to take control of their health and the health of their members.

"I am delighted to join LetsGetChecked, a company that is at the vanguard of transforming the healthcare industry," said Kristen Lalowski, Executive Vice President of Product of LetsGetChecked. "I am passionate about creating market-driven solutions and I look forward to partnering with the talented teams here to create and implement solutions that improve the lives of our customers and help them to make more informed decisions about health and well-being."

This leadership news comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from home through health testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. The company has served over ten million patients and more than 1,000 corporate customers with health testing and virtual care services since it was founded in 2015.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through health testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

