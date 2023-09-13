iProov, the leading provider of facial biometrics solutions, today announced a new partnership with Estonia-based Cybernetica, a specialist in delivering futureproof technologies for secure digital societies. The partnership will see the companies collaborate to create a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) digital identity solution for government and financial services organizations across the EMEA, LATAM, and APAC regions.

Estonia has a long-established reputation on the global stage as a pioneer in the use of digital identities from as far back as 2014. Separately, both Cybernetica and iProov have been components to Estonia's leadership position, with elements of its universally adopted digital identity scheme provided by each company respectively.

The Cybernetica and iProov partnership offers a frictionless process for individuals to use any smart device as a secure means of digital signing and authentication. Enabling quick, secure access to digital services and transaction approval. The result enables governments and organizations the ability to obtain a high level of assurance that individuals are who they claim to be, delivers a best-in-class user experience, and protected with security you can trust.

Together Cybernetica and iProov meet the highest regulatory standard and certification for security in the European Union, protect an individual's digital identity from the evolving landscape of generative AI attacks, and are providing a solution that is effortless for organizations to integrate.

"Combining Cybernetica's Splitkey technology with iProov's patented Biometric Solution Suite really strengthens our offering by adding authentication and digital signing to produce a powerful and extremely robust and secure digital identity solution for remote enrolment that not only gives us the opportunity to grow our presence in existing markets but offers the chance to open up new markets in new regions," says Michael Buckland, Head of Digital Identity Technologies at Cybernetica.

"This partnership brings together Cybernetica's threshold cryptographic key protection solution with our Biometric Solution suite to create a powerful identity solution for remote onboarding by government and finance organizations on a global scale," said Joe Palmer, Chief Product and Innovation Officer, iProov. "We're excited to get started and looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

iProov delivers an effortless user experience with the highest levels of biometric security to help prevent fraud, identity theft, and other cybercrime during online onboarding, authentication, and identity verification.

About iProov

iProov provides science-based face biometric authentication solutions to governments and enterprises around the world. The company's multi-dimensional Biometric Solutions Suite enables organizations to offer remote onboarding and authentication for secure and effortless digital and physical access. Used by organizations including the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, Rabobank, UBS, UK Home Office, UK National Health Service (NHS), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security iProov biometric face verification technology provides the highest levels of identity assurance in conjunction with an unsurpassed customer experience. iProov Biometric Solutions Suite is protected by iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC) a 24/7 active threat management service. iProov was recognized as an Innovation Leader by industry analyst KuppingerCole, in the Leadership Compass, Providers of Verified Identity 2022 report. In 2023, iProov was named in Gartner's Buyer's Guide for Identity Proofing. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

