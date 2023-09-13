First Half 2023 profit 1 of €52.1 million, profit margin of 5.8%, and Adjusted EBIT 2 of €119.9 million demonstrate broad-based strength.

Adjusted EBIT Margin 2 increased by 200 basis points to 13.3% thanks to a remarkable improvement in ZEGNA store productivity, and despite higher costs for growth.

Group reaffirms its mid-term targets.

Capital Markets Day to be held in New York on December 5, 2023.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) ("Zegna Group," "the Group," or "the Company") today announced profit of €52.1 million and a profit margin of 5.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, off revenues of €903.1 million for the same period, as announced on July 27, 2023. The Group recorded Adjusted EBIT of €119.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 45.0% year-over-year compared to €82.7 million in the first six months of 2022, and an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 13.3%, an increase of 200 basis points compared to 11.3% in the first six months of 2022. Adjusted Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was €54.9 million, an increase of €32.1 million, or 140.5%, compared to €22.8 million for the first six months of 2022.

Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna, Chairman and CEO, said: "Throughout the first half of the year, Zegna Group's unique capabilities have been on full display, contributing to continued and strong revenue growth. This is particularly evident in the outstanding performance in the United States and EMEA, as we communicated back in July, as well as in our significant progress towards growing profitability. Our performance during this six-month period again confirms the successful execution of our strategy, including our ZEGNA One Brand strategy which is driving remarkable improvements in productivity across our direct-to-consumer stores, and our commitment to continue investing in marketing and advertising, as well as the expansion of distribution across all our brands. Our Made in Italy Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform, which directly benefit our group brands, continues to be an important part of our growth blueprint."

"As we progress in the second half of the year, we continue to be extremely attentive on executing our plan, with a major focus on working alongside the new leadership team at TOM FORD FASHION to further develop and position the brand as an icon in ultra-luxury while also supporting the further expansion of the Thom Browne footprint. In this dynamic operating environment, we are encouraged by the strong growth we are seeing in the United States and EMEA but also acknowledge the impact of a milder recovery in Greater China. I am proud of our exceptional leadership team, and we are confident in the steps we have taken to position our portfolio of brands in the more resilient ultra-luxury segment and to strengthen the Group's own retail network and achieve a more balanced geographical presence. There is rich and exciting potential for the Group's three brands, and we look forward to continuing to execute our strategy to enhance their performance even further."

1 Profit refers to profit of the Group (including profit attributable to non-controlling interests). 2 Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, and Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section starting on page 11 of this press release for the definition of such non-IFRS measures and a reconciliation of such non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Key Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2023

For the six months ended June 30, Change (€ thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 vs 2022 Revenues 903,059 728,993 174,066 23.9% Operating profit 116,509 81,367 35,142 43.2% Profit 52,116 21,021 31,095 147.9% Profit margin 5.8% 2.9% Adjusted EBIT 119,904 82,678 37,226 45.0% Adjusted EBIT Margin 13.3% 11.3% Adjusted Profit 54,885 22,823 32,062 140.5% Diluted earnings per share in 0.19 0.06 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share in 0.20 0.07 Revenues by segment Zegna 651,755 552,966 98,789 17.9% Thom Browne 207,959 185,769 22,190 11.9% Tom Ford Fashion 64,027 64,027 n.m.(*) Eliminations (20,682) (9,742) (10,940) n.m. Total Revenues 903,059 728,993 174,066 23.9% Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin by segment Zegna 100,498 67,997 32,501 47.8% 15.4% 12.3% Thom Browne 31,521 31,562 (41) (0.1%) 15.2% 17.0% Tom Ford Fashion 3,676 3,676 n.m. 5.7% n.m. Corporate (15,626) (16,881) 1,255 (7.4%) Eliminations (165) (165) n.m. Total Adjusted EBIT 119,904 82,678 37,226 45.0% ______________________________________ Throughout this document "n.m." means not meaningful. (€ thousands) At June 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023

vs December 31, 2022 Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) 17,033 (122,153) 139,186

Adjusted Profit, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, and Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section starting on page 11 of this press release for the definition of such non-IFRS measures and a reconciliation of such non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Review of First Half 2023 Financials3

Revenues

As reported on July 27, 2023, the Group recorded revenues of €903.1 million for the first half of 2023, up 23.9% year-over-year thanks to the strong double-digit growth seen in the Zegna (+17.9%, or 23.8% organic growth) and Thom Browne (+11.9%, or 13.6% organic growth) segments. These also include revenues of €64.0 million contributed by the Tom Ford Fashion segment following the acquisition of Tom Ford International ("TFI") completed on April 28, 2023 (the "TFI Acquisition"). Full details of the Group's revenues can be found in the Semi-Annual Report for the six months ended June 30, 2023, published today, and in the press release issued on July 27, 2023.

Profit, Adjusted Profit and Profit Margin

The Group's profit for the first half of 2023 was €52.1 million, up 147.9% year-over-year from €21.0 million in the first half of 2022. Adjusted Profit for the first half of 2023 was €54.9 million, up 140.5% year-over-year from €22.8 million in the first half of 2022. The Group recorded a profit margin of 5.8% for the first half of 2023, compared to 2.9% for the first half of 2022. For additional information regarding Adjusted Profit, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, please see page 15.

Additional Financial Highlights

Cost of Sales for the first half of 2023 was €323.2 million, up 15.4% year-over-year from €280.2 million in the second half of 2022. The increase was due to the impact of Tom Ford Fashion, including €3.6 million related to the partial effects of the purchase price step-up of the fair value of the acquired TFI inventory that was sold subsequent to the acquisition, as part of the acquisition method of accounting. Higher sales volumes were also a contributing factor to the cost of sales increase.

Gross profit for the first half of 2023 was €579.8 million, up 29.2% year-over-year from €448.8 million in the second half of 2022. As a percentage of revenues, gross profit increased to 64.2% from 61.6% in the first half of 2022, mainly driven by a higher proportion of direct-to-consumer ("DTC") sales. Price repositioning, the reduction of end-of-season sales as part of the ZEGNA One Brand strategy, which started with the rollout of the Fall/Winter 2022 collection in the prior year, the higher incidence of Essentials products and the higher absorption of industrial fixed costs also drove the increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenues. In addition, gross profit in the first half of 2023 reflects costs of €3.6 million related to the partial effects of the purchase price step-up of the fair value of the acquired TFI inventory that was sold subsequent to the acquisition, as part of the acquisition method of accounting.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the first half of 2023 were €415.8 million, compared with €332.9 million in the first half of 2022, up 24.9% year-over-year and slightly higher as a percentage of sales at 46.0% compared with 45.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Expenses related to the Tom Ford International acquisition, variable rents, and higher personnel costs to reinforce the Group's corporate governance and Thom Browne store expansions were the main drivers of the increase.

Marketing expenses for the first half of 2023 were €47.5 million, compared with €34.6 million for the first half of 2022, up 37.4% year-over-year and representing 5.3% of revenues, compared with 4.7% in the first half of 2022, reflecting the continuation of the Group's strategy to increase marketing expenses announced its Capital Markets Day in May 2022.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

The Group's Adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2023 was €119.9 million, up 45.0% year-over-year from €82.7 million in the first half of 2022. Adjusted EBIT Margin was 13.3%, up from 11.3% in 2022. The increase in Adjusted EBIT Margin was driven by the execution of our ZEGNA One Brand strategy, which, among other factors, drove an increase in store productivity, more than offsetting costs to support the growth of the business, an increase in costs to expand the Thom Browne DTC network and the effects of integrating the Tom Ford Fashion business, for which we pay royalties and which was affected by the amortization of the license agreement.

3 Starting with the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Group presents the semi-annual consolidated statement of profit and loss by function. For additional information see Note 2 Basis of preparation, within the Semi-Annual Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included within the Semi-Annual Report.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment

Zegna: Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment was €100.5 million for the first half of 2023, a 47.8% year-over-year increase, with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 15.4%, compared to 12.3% in the same period in 2022. The Adjusted EBIT increase reflected the segment's higher revenues, the pricing repositioning in line with the ZEGNA One Brand strategy, an overall improvement in our DTC store productivity, and higher absorption of industrial fixed costs in the supply chain. This was partially offset by increases in personnel costs as well as higher advertising and marketing expenses, in line with the Group's marketing strategy announced at its Capital Markets Day in May 2022.

Thom Browne: Adjusted EBIT for the Thom Browne segment was €31.5 million for the first half of 2023, substantially in line with the same period in 2022. The segment's Adjusted EBIT Margin was 15.2%, compared to 17.0% for the same period in 2022. Despite recording higher revenues, Adjusted EBIT Margin was restrained by costs related to the DTC store network expansion, with thirteen net store openings in the twelve months since June 30, 2022, which brought on an increase in personnel. In addition, an increase in advertising and marketing costs was in line with the Group's marketing strategy announced at its Capital Markets Day in May 2022, including costs for the debut of the Thom Browne Haute Couture collection in Paris.

Tom Ford Fashion: The Tom Ford Fashion segment recorded Adjusted EBIT of €3.7 million and Adjusted EBIT Margin of 5.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Adjusted EBIT figure reflects costs of €4.4 million relating to the preliminary purchase price allocation process resulting from the TFI Acquisition, primarily related to inventory as noted above.

Corporate costs

Corporate costs amounted to €15.6 million in the first half of 2023 compared with €16.9 million in the first half of 2022.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus), Trade Working Capital, and Capital Expenditure

Net Financial Indebtedness was €17.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to a Cash Surplus of €122.2 million at December 31, 2022, and €103.1 million Net Financial Indebtedness at June 30, 2022, primarily reflecting the impact of the TFI Acquisition and capital expenditures, mainly to develop the Group's store network.

Trade Working Capital was €465.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to €317.1 million at December 31, 2022, and €331.0 million at June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of higher inventories and trade receivables, reflecting the overall increase in operations to support the growth in sales and production volumes. The increase also reflects the consolidation of TFI's Trade Working Capital of €85.9 million at June 30, 2023, including €3.6 million related to the partial effects of the purchase price step-up of the fair value of the acquired TFI inventory that was sold subsequent to the acquisition, as part of the acquisition method of accounting. As previously communicated, the increase in inventories also reflects the buildup of inventory of the Essentials collections, in line with the ZEGNA One Brand strategy, which is expected to normalize in the second half of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 and Medium-Term Outlook

On May 17, 2022, at its first Capital Markets Day, the Group announced its financial goals for the medium term, defined as the end of fiscal year 2025. Within that time frame the Group is anticipating revenues to exceed €2 billion and Adjusted EBIT to reach at least 15% of revenues, excluding the Tom Ford Fashion segment. The Group's revenues for the first half of 2023, reported on July 27, 2023, showed that the Group was on this trajectory, and the full 1H 2023 results comfortably confirm that. The medium-term targets assume no further future escalation of the war in Ukraine, no significant macroeconomic or financial market deterioration, no further disruption linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater China Region (GCR) or elsewhere, and no other unforeseen events.

Capital Markets Day

The Group will host a Capital Markets Day on December 5, 2023, at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, where it expects to unveil its updated medium- to long-term financial goals, including the Tom Ford Fashion segment.

Next Scheduled Announcement

The next scheduled announcement will be on October 24, 2023, in connection with the release of the Group's 3Q 2023 revenues. To receive email alerts of the timing of future financial news releases, as well as future announcements, please register at https://ir.zegnagroup.com.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group (NYSE: ZGN) is a leading global luxury group. The Group is the owner of the world-renowned ZEGNA and Thom Browne brands, and operates TOM FORD FASHION through an exclusive long-term license agreement with The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. The Group also manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform. At the Group's core is a uniquely vertically integrated supply chain that brings together the best of Italian fine craftsmanship. Responsibility towards people, community and the natural world has been at the heart of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group's belief since its founding. At the end of 2022, Ermenegildo Zegna Group had more than 6,000 employees and for the year ended December 31, 2022 had revenues of approximately €1.5 billion.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication, including the section "Outlook", contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this communication, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company and its directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this communication represent the views of Zegna as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while Zegna may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

First Half 2023 Group Revenues Tables

Group Revenues by Segment

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 (€ thousands, except percentages) H1 2023 H1 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Revenues 903,059 728,993 23.9% 24.7% 21.5% 474,747 351,414 35.1 % 37.4 % 24.5 % Zegna 651,755 552,966 17.9% 18.4% 23.8% 332,431 269,443 23.4 25.2 28.2 Thom Browne 207,959 185,769 11.9% 13.6% 13.6% 94,708 87,641 8.1 10.8 10.8 Tom Ford Fashion 64,027 n.m. n.m. n.m. 64,027 n.m. n.m. n.m. Eliminations (20,682) (9,742) n.m. n.m. n.m. (16,419) (5,670) n.m. n.m. n.m.

Group Revenues by Product Line

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 (€ thousands, except percentages) H1 2023 H1 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Total revenues 903,059 728,993 23.9% 24.7% 21.5% 474,747 351,414 35.1% 37.4% 24.5% Zegna branded products 541,319 425,252 27.3% 28.4% 28.4% 269,430 201,273 33.9% 37.0% 37.0% Thom Browne 206,951 185,166 11.8% 13.4% 13.4% 94,399 87,229 8.2% 11.0% 11.0% Tom Ford Fashion 64,015 n.m. n.m. n.m. 64,015 n.m. n.m. n.m. Textile 73,072 68,968 6.0% 5.2% 5.3% 39,254 38,724 1.4% 0.3% 0.6% Third Party Brands 15,477 47,341 (67.3%) (68.1%) (4.4%) 6,567 22,939 (71.4%) (71.8%) (30.7%) Other 2,225 2,266 (1.8%) (2.3%) (2.1%) 1,082 1,249 (13.4%) (13.1%) (12.7%)

Group Revenues by Sales Channel

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 (€ thousands, except percentages) H1 2023 % of Revenues H1 2022 % of Revenues Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Q2 2023 % of Revenues Q2 2022 % of Revenues Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Revenues 903,059 100.0% 728,993 100.0% 23.9% 24.7% 21.5% 474,747 100.0% 351,414 100.0% 35.1% 37.4% 24.5% Direct to Consumer (DTC) Zegna branded products 465,710 361,850 28.7% 30.3% 30.3% 236,114 177,941 32.7% 36.2% 36.2% Thom Browne 82,924 66,174 25.3% 30.6% 30.6% 40,075 31,993 25.3% 33.7% 33.7% Tom Ford Fashion 34,751 n.m. n.m. 34,751 n.m. n.m. Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 583,385 64.6% 428,024 58.7% 36.3% 38.6% 30.4% 310,940 65.5% 209,934 59.7% 48.1% 52.8% 35.8% Wholesale Zegna branded products 75,609 63,402 19.3% 17.9% 17.9% 33,316 23,332 42.8% 43.0% 43.0% Thom Browne 124,027 118,992 4.2% 4.2% 4.2% 54,324 55,236 (1.7%) (1.5%) (1.5%) Tom Ford Fashion 29,264 n.m. n.m. n.m. 29,264 n.m. n.m. n.m. Third Party Brands and Textile 88,549 116,309 (23.9%) (24.9%) 4.2% 45,821 61,663 (25.7%) (26.7%) (3.8%) Total Wholesale 317,449 35.2% 298,703 41.0% 6.3% 5.5% 7.6% 162,725 34.3% 140,231 39.9% 16.0% 15.6% 6.0% Other 2,225 0.2% 2,266 0.3% n.m. n.m. n.m. 1,082 0.2% 1,249 0.4% n.m. n.m. n.m.

Group Revenues by Geographical Area

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 (€ thousands, except percentages) H1 2023 H1 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Total revenues 903,059 728,993 23.9% 24.7% 21.5% 474,747 351,414 35.1% 37.4% 24.5% EMEA (1) 322,680 260,627 23.8% 24.2% 21.4% 172,572 126,171 36.8% 37.9% 24.5% of which Italy 151,464 125,996 20.2% 20.0% 16.8% 77,030 61,905 24.4% 24.1% 14.3% of which UK 28,823 23,544 22.4% 24.2% 21.5% 18,442 12,574 46.7% 48.0% 24.3% of which UAE 31,906 21,745 46.7% 45.1% 44.0% 15,506 10,377 49.4% 53.1% 50.8% North America (2) 174,376 135,275 28.9% 25.7% 16.3% 108,742 73,472 48.0% 46.6% 16.2% of which United States 156,747 124,291 26.1% 22.9% 12.5% 98,712 67,358 46.5% 45.3% 13.9% Latin America (3) 15,736 12,525 25.6% 16.5% 16.5% 8,963 6,860 30.7% 23.9% 23.9% APAC (4) 389,025 318,825 22.0% 25.4% 24.3% 183,772 144,009 27.6% 33.3% 28.7% of which Greater China Region 306,835 247,193 24.1% 27.7% 27.2% 142,309 105,213 35.3% 42.0% 40.0% of which Japan 39,597 30,240 30.9% 37.8% 32.6% 20,942 16,101 30.1% 36.8% 23.9% Other (5) 1,242 1,741 (28.7%) (28.9%) (33.6%) 698 902 (22.6%) (22.7%) (31.9%)

_______________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) North America includes the United States of America and Canada. (3) Latin America includes Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (4) APAC includes the Greater China Region, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (5) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Group Monobrand(1) Store Network as of June 30, 2023

As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 As of June 30, 2022 Stores Zegna Thom Browne Tom Ford Fashion Group Zegna Thom Browne Group Zegna Thom Browne Group EMEA (2) 69 10 4 83 65 10 75 69 10 79 Americas (3) 55 7 11 73 53 7 60 51 5 56 APAC 122 49 36 207 121 46 167 122 38 160 Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 246 66 51 363 239 63 302 242 53 295 EMEA (2) 59 7 12 78 57 6 63 85 5 90 Americas (3) 63 3 51 117 64 4 68 68 3 71 APAC 35 33 7 75 35 32 67 33 30 63 Total Wholesale 157 43 70 270 156 42 198 186 38 224 Total 403 109 121 633 395 105 500 428 91 519

_________________________ (1) Monobrand store count includes our DOSs (which are divided into boutiques and outlets) and our Wholesale monobrand stores (including also monobrand franchisees). (2) Does not include any stores in Russia at June 30, 2023 or at December 31, 2022 (14 Wholesale stores in EMEA at June 30, 2022). Although some stores may still be operating at June 30, 2023, they have not been supplied by Zegna since February 2022 and have therefore been excluded from Zegna's store count. (3) Americas include North America and Latin America.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2023 (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2023 2022(*) Revenues 903,059 728,993 Cost of sales (323,228) (280,182) Gross profit 579,831 448,811 Selling, general and administrative expenses (415,792) (332,854) Marketing expenses (47,530) (34,590) Operating profit 116,509 81,367 Financial income 15,601 15,901 Financial expenses (44,592) (41,965) Foreign exchange losses (7,003) (9,893) Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (2,237) 2,661 Profit before taxes 78,278 48,071 Income taxes (26,162) (27,050) Profit 52,116 21,021 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Parent Company 45,967 14,038 Non-controlling interests 6,149 6,983 Basic earnings per share in 0.19 0.06 Diluted earnings per share in 0.19 0.06

________________________ Starting with the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Group presents the semi-annual condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss by function, which is most representative of the way the Chief Operating Decision Maker and management view the business, and is consistent with international practice. In order to conform to this new presentation, the information for the six months ended June 30, 2022 has been reclassified compared to what was previously presented by the Group.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (€ thousands) At June 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 543,896 455,908 Property, plant and equipment 148,420 126,139 Right-of-use assets 528,747 375,508 Investments accounted for using the equity method 12,743 22,648 Deferred tax assets 139,351 124,627 Other non-current financial assets 37,614 36,240 Total non-current assets 1,410,771 1,141,070 Current assets Inventories 545,176 410,851 Trade receivables 217,208 177,213 Derivative financial instruments 17,985 22,454 Tax receivables 17,734 15,350 Other current financial assets 109,918 320,894 Other current assets 99,680 84,574 Cash and cash equivalents 255,040 254,321 Total current assets 1,262,741 1,285,657 Total assets 2,673,512 2,426,727 Liabilities and Equity Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company 761,953 678,949 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 52,966 53,372 Total equity 814,919 732,321 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 112,747 184,880 Other non-current financial liabilities 151,712 178,793 Non-current lease liabilities 463,552 332,050 Non-current provisions for risks and charges 16,621 19,581 Employee benefits 28,134 51,584 Deferred tax liabilities 63,907 60,534 Total non-current liabilities 836,673 827,422 Current liabilities Current borrowings 283,077 286,175 Other current financial liabilities 23,373 37,258 Current lease liabilities 121,761 111,457 Derivative financial instruments 2,186 2,362 Current provisions for risks and charges 15,458 13,969 Trade payables and customer advances 296,965 270,936 Tax liabilities 46,928 25,999 Other current liabilities 232,172 118,828 Total current liabilities 1,021,920 866,984 Total equity and liabilities 2,673,512 2,426,727

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities Profit 52,116 21,021 Income taxes 26,162 27,050 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 86,983 88,204 Financial income (15,601) (15,901) Financial expenses 44,592 41,965 Foreign exchange losses 7,003 9,893 Write downs and other provisions 962 654 Write downs of the provision for obsolete inventory 19,292 10,856 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 2,237 (2,661) Gains arising from the sale of fixed assets (1,511) Other non-cash expenses, net 18,839 11,776 Change in inventories (79,454) (51,806) Change in trade receivables (26,851) (3,341) Change in trade payables including customer advances 3,710 (2,014) Change in other operating assets and liabilities 2,870 (69,396) Interest paid (13,480) (10,974) Income taxes paid (21,797) (25,440) Net cash flows from operating activities 107,583 28,375 Investing activities Payments for property plant and equipment (25,699) (15,824) Proceeds from disposals of property plant and equipment 3,253 Payments for intangible assets (8,801) (12,715) Proceeds from disposals of non-current financial assets 796 Payments for purchases of non-current financial assets (585) Proceeds from disposals of current financial assets and derivative instruments 221,869 31,040 Payments for acquisitions of current financial assets and derivative instruments (6,023) (21,204) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (108,575) Acquisition of investments accounted for using the equity method (11,228) Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities 60,958 (14,654) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 65,000 Repayments of borrowings (173,407) (76,687) Repayments of other non-current financial liabilities (3,919) Payments of lease liabilities (59,115) (64,641) Warrant redemption 4,409 Capital contribution 10,923 Sales of shares held in treasury 3,654 3,390 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6,068) (4,147) Net cash flows used in financing activities (165,527) (135,081) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,295) 8,452 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 719 (112,908) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 254,321 459,791 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 255,040 346,883

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Zegna's management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), Adjusted EBIT Margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Profit, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus), Trade Working Capital, revenues on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency) and revenues on an organic growth basis (Organic Growth). Zegna's management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding Zegna's financial performance and financial condition, and improve the ability of management and investors to assess and compare the financial performance and financial position of Zegna with those of other companies. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other strategic and operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which Zegna operates, the financial measures that Zegna uses may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS. An explanation of the relevance of each of the non-IFRS financial measures, a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS and a discussion of their limitations are set out below.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes plus financial income, financial expenses, foreign exchange losses and the result from investments accounted for using the equity method, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operating activities, including, for one or all of the periods presented and as further described below, transaction costs related to acquisitions, costs related to the Business Combination, severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses, legal costs for trademark disputes, special donations for social responsibility, net income related to lease agreements and net impairment of leased and owned stores.

Adjusted EBIT Margin is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by revenues of the applicable period.

Zegna's management uses Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin for internal reporting to assess performance and as part of the forecasting, budgeting and decision-making processes as they provide additional transparency regarding Zegna's underlying operating performance. Zegna's management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful because they exclude items that management believes are not indicative of Zegna's underlying operating performance and allow management to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among segments. Zegna's management also believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin are useful for investors and analysts to better understand how management assesses Zegna's underlying operating performance on a consistent basis and to compare Zegna's performance with that of other companies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin provide useful information to third party stakeholders in understanding and evaluating Zegna's operating results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of the profit margin and the Adjusted EBIT Margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Profit 52,116 21,021 Income taxes 26,162 27,050 Financial income (15,601) (15,901) Financial expenses 44,592 41,965 Foreign exchange losses 7,003 9,893 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 2,237 (2,661) Transaction costs related to acquisitions (1) 4,975 Costs related to the Business Combination (2) 1,059 1,090 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses (3) 738 912 Legal costs for trademark disputes (4) 649 Special donations for social responsibility (5) 100 1,000 Net income related to lease agreements (6) (4,126) (5,000) Net impairment of leased and owned stores (7) 3,309 Adjusted EBIT 119,904 82,678 Revenues 903,059 728,993 Profit margin (Profit Revenues) 5.8% 2.9% Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT Revenues) 13.3% 11.3%

_________________________ (1) Relates to transaction costs of €4,975 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 for consultancy and legal fees related to the TFI Acquisition and the acquisition of a 25% in Norda. (2) Costs related to the Business Combination of €1,059 thousand and €1,090 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, relate to the grant of equity awards to management in 2021 with vesting subject to the public listing of the Company's shares and certain other performance and/or service conditions. (3) Relates to severance indemnities of €738 thousand and €912 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Relates to legal costs of €649 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 in connection with a legal dispute between Adidas AG ("adidas") and Thom Browne, primarily in relation to the use of trademarks. (5) Relates to donations to support initiatives related to humanitarian emergencies in Turkey for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (€100 thousand) and in Ukraine for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (€1,000 thousand). (6) Net income related to lease agreements of €4,126 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to the derecognition of lease liabilities following a change in terms of a lease agreement in Hong Kong and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 relates to proceeds of €5,000 thousand received from a new tenant in order for Zegna to withdraw from an existing lease agreement of a commercial property. (7) Net impairment of leased and owned stores for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment of €2,764 thousand for right-of-use assets, €530 thousand for property, plant and equipment and €15 thousand for intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit or loss before income taxes plus financial income, financial expenses, foreign exchange losses, depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets and the result from investments accounted for using the equity method, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operating activities, including, for one or all of the periods presented and as further described below, transaction costs related to acquisitions, costs related to the Business Combination, severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses, legal costs for trademark disputes, special donations for social responsibility and net income related to lease agreements.

Zegna's management uses Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate Zegna's underlying operating performance. Zegna's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is useful because it excludes items that management believes are not indicative of Zegna's underlying operating performance and allows management to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods. Zegna's management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors and analysts to better understand how management assesses Zegna's underlying operating performance on a consistent basis and to compare Zegna's performance with that of other companies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to third party stakeholders in understanding and evaluating Zegna's operating results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Profit 52,116 21,021 Income taxes 26,162 27,050 Financial income (15,601) (15,901) Financial expenses 44,592 41,965 Foreign exchange losses 7,003 9,893 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 86,983 88,204 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 2,237 (2,661) Transaction costs related to acquisitions (1) 4,975 Costs related to the Business Combination (2) 1,059 1,090 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses (3) 738 912 Legal costs for trademark disputes (4) 649 Special donations for social responsibility (5) 100 1,000 Net income related to lease agreements (6) (4,126) (5,000) Adjusted EBITDA 206,887 167,573

_________________________ (1) Relates to transaction costs of €4,975 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 for consultancy and legal fees related to the TFI Acquisition and the acquisition of a 25% in Norda. (2) Costs related to the Business Combination of €1,059 thousand and €1,090 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, relate to the grant of equity awards to management in 2021 with vesting subject to the public listing of the Company's shares and certain other performance and/or service conditions. (3) Relates to severance indemnities of €738 thousand and €912 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Relates to legal costs of €649 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 in connection with a legal dispute between adidas and Thom Browne, primarily in relation to the use of trademarks. (5) Relates to donations to support initiatives related to humanitarian emergencies in Turkey for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (€100 thousand) and in Ukraine for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (€1,000 thousand). (6) Net income related to lease agreements of €4,126 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to the derecognition of lease liabilities following a change in terms of a lease agreement in Hong Kong and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 relates to proceeds of €5,000 thousand received from a new tenant in order for Zegna to withdraw from an existing lease agreement of a commercial property.

Adjusted Profit

Adjusted Profit is defined as Profit adjusted for income and costs (net of related tax effects) which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying activities, including, for one or all of the periods presented and as further described below, transaction costs related to acquisitions, costs related to the Business Combination, severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses, legal costs for trademark disputes, special donations for social responsibility, net income related to lease agreements and net impairment of leased and owned stores, as well as the tax effects of the adjusting items.

Zegna's management uses Adjusted Profit to understand and evaluate Zegna's underlying performance. Zegna's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is useful because it excludes items that management believes are not indicative of Zegna's underlying performance and allows management to view performance trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods. Zegna's management also believes that Adjusted Profit is useful for investors and analysts to better understand how management assesses Zegna's underlying performance on a consistent basis and to compare Zegna's performance with that of other companies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted Profit provides useful information to third party stakeholders in understanding and evaluating Zegna's results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Profit 52,116 21,021 Transaction costs related to acquisitions (1) 4,975 Costs related to the Business Combination (2) 1,059 1,090 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses (3) 738 912 Legal costs for trademark disputes (4) 649 Special donations for social responsibility (5) 100 1,000 Net income related to lease agreements (6) (4,126) (5,000) Net impairment of leased and owned stores (7) 3,309 Tax effects on adjusting items (8) (626) 491 Adjusted Profit 54,885 22,823

_________________________ (1) Relates to transaction costs of €4,975 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 for consultancy and legal fees related to the TFI Acquisition and the acquisition of a 25% in Norda. (2) Costs related to the Business Combination of €1,059 thousand and €1,090 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, relate to the grant of equity awards to management in 2021 with vesting subject to the public listing of the Company's shares and certain other performance and/or service conditions. (3) Relates to severance indemnities of €738 thousand and €912 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Relates to legal costs of €649 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 in connection with a legal dispute between adidas and Thom Browne, primarily in relation to the use of trademarks. (5) Relates to donations to support initiatives related to humanitarian emergencies in Turkey for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (€100 thousand) and in Ukraine for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (€1,000 thousand). (6) Net income related to lease agreements of €4,126 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to the derecognition of lease liabilities following a change in terms of a lease agreement in Hong Kong and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 relates to proceeds of €5,000 thousand received from a new tenant in order for Zegna to withdraw from an existing lease agreement of a commercial property. (7) Net impairment of leased and owned stores for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment of €2,764 thousand for right-of-use assets, €530 thousand for property, plant and equipment and €15 thousand for intangible assets. (8) Includes the tax effects of the aforementioned adjustments, calculated as the current and deferred tax effects of pre-tax items excluded from Adjusted Profit using the statutory tax rates related to the jurisdiction that was impacted by the adjustment, after considering if such items are deductible or taxable, the impact of any temporary differences and the ultimate recoverability of deferred tax assets, if applicable.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is defined as diluted earnings per share adjusted for income and costs (net of related tax effects) which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying activities, including, for one or all of the periods presented and as further described below, transaction costs related to acquisitions, costs related to the Business Combination, severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses, legal costs for trademark disputes, special donations for social responsibility, net income related to lease agreements and net impairment of leased and owned stores, as well as the tax effects of the adjusting items and excluding the impact of non-controlling interests on the adjusting items.

Zegna's management uses Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to understand and evaluate Zegna's underlying performance. Zegna's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is useful because it excludes items that it does not believe are indicative of its underlying performance and allows it to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share provides useful information to third party stakeholders in understanding and evaluating Zegna's operating results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Profit 52,116 21,021 Transaction costs related to acquisitions (1) 4,975 Costs related to the Business Combination (2) 1,059 1,090 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses (3) 738 912 Legal costs for trademark disputes (4) 649 Special donations for social responsibility (5) 100 1,000 Net income related to lease agreements (6) (4,126) (5,000) Net impairment of leased and owned stores (7) 3,309 Tax effects on adjusting items (8) (626) 491 Adjusted Profit 54,885 22,823 Impact of non-controlling interests (9) 6,231 6,990 Adjusted Profit attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company 48,654 15,833 Weighted average number of shares for diluted earnings per share 246,313,241 238,930,441 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.19 0.06 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share in € 0.20 0.07

_________________________ (1) Relates to transaction costs of €4,975 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 for consultancy and legal fees related to the TFI Acquisition and the acquisition of a 25% in Norda. (2) Costs related to the Business Combination of €1,059 thousand and €1,090 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, relate to the grant of equity awards to management in 2021 with vesting subject to the public listing of the Company's shares and certain other performance and/or service conditions. (3) Relates to severance indemnities of €738 thousand and €912 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Relates to legal costs of €649 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 in connection with a legal dispute between adidas and Thom Browne, primarily in relation to the use of trademarks. (5) Relates to donations to support initiatives related to humanitarian emergencies in Turkey for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (€100 thousand) and in Ukraine for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (€1,000 thousand). (6) Net income related to lease agreements of €4,126 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to the derecognition of lease liabilities following a change in terms of a lease agreement in Hong Kong and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 relates to proceeds of €5,000 thousand received from a new tenant in order for Zegna to withdraw from an existing lease agreement of a commercial property. (7) Net impairment of leased and owned stores for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment of €2,764 thousand for right-of-use assets, €530 thousand for property, plant and equipment and €15 thousand for intangible assets. (8) Includes the tax effects of the aforementioned adjustments, calculated as the current and deferred tax effects of pre-tax items excluded from Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share using the statutory tax rates related to the jurisdiction that was impacted by the adjustment, after considering if such items are deductible or taxable, the impact of any temporary differences and the ultimate recoverability of deferred tax assets, if applicable. (9) Represents the Profit attributable to non-controlling interests plus the impact of non-controlling interests on the adjusting items.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is defined as the sum of financial borrowings (current and non-current), derivative financial instrument liabilities, loans and certain other financial liabilities (recorded within other non-current financial liabilities in the semi-annual condensed consolidated statement of financial position), net of cash and cash equivalents, derivative financial instrument assets, securities and financial receivables (recorded within other current financial assets in the semi-annual condensed consolidated statement of financial position).

Zegna's management believes that Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is useful to monitor the level of net liquidity and financial resources available to Zegna. Zegna's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure aids management, investors and analysts to analyze Zegna's financial position and financial resources available, and to compare Zegna's financial position and financial resources available with that of other companies.

The following table sets forth the calculation of Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022:

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Non-current borrowings 112,747 184,880 Current borrowings 283,077 286,175 Derivative financial instruments Liabilities 2,186 2,362 Total borrowings, other financial liabilities and derivatives 398,010 473,417 Cash and cash equivalents (255,040) (254,321) Derivative financial instruments Assets (17,985) (22,454) Other current financial assets(1) (107,952) (318,795) Total cash and cash equivalents, other current financial assets and derivatives (380,977) (595,570) Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) 17,033 (122,153)

_________________________ (1) Includes (i) the Group's investments in securities amounting to €105,752 thousand and €316,595 thousand at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and (ii) a financial receivable from an associated company of €2,200 thousand at both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Trade Working Capital

Trade Working Capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities adjusted for derivative assets and liabilities, tax receivables and liabilities, cash and cash equivalents, borrowings, lease liabilities, and certain other current assets and liabilities.

Zegna's management uses Trade Working Capital to understand and evaluate Zegna's liquidity generation/absorption. Zegna's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is important supplemental information for investors in evaluating liquidity in that it provides insight into the availability of net current resources to fund our ongoing operations. Trade Working Capital is a measure used by management in internal evaluations of cash availability and operational performance.

The following table sets forth the calculation of Trade Working Capital at June 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022:

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Current assets 1,262,741 1,285,657 Current liabilities (1,021,920) (866,984) Working capital 240,821 418,673 Less: Derivative financial instruments 17,985 22,454 Tax receivables 17,734 15,350 Other current financial assets 109,918 320,894 Other current assets 99,680 84,574 Cash and cash equivalents 255,040 254,321 Current borrowings (283,077) (286,175) Current lease liabilities (121,761) (111,457) Derivative financial liabilities (2,186) (2,362) Other current financial liabilities (23,373) (37,258) Current provisions for risks and charges (15,458) (13,969) Tax liabilities (46,928) (25,999) Other current liabilities (232,172) (118,828) Trade Working Capital 465,419 317,128 of which trade receivables 217,208 177,213 of which inventories 545,176 410,851 of which trade payables and customer advances (296,965) (270,936)

Revenues on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency), which excludes the effects of foreign currency translation from our subsidiaries with functional currencies different from the Euro.

We calculate Constant Currency revenues by applying the current period average foreign currency exchange rates to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro.

We use revenues on a Constant Currency basis to analyze how our underlying revenues have changed between periods independent of the effects of foreign currency translation.

Revenues on a Constant Currency basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

Revenues on an organic growth basis (Organic Growth)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on an organic growth basis (Organic Growth). Organic Growth is calculated as the change in revenues from period to period, excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where Zegna operates as a licensee.

In calculating Organic Growth, the following adjustments are made to revenues:

(1) Foreign exchange Current period average foreign currency exchange rates are used to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro. (2) Acquisitions and disposals Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired or disposed in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods. Additionally, where a business or operation was a customer prior to an acquisition, the related pre-acquisition revenues are excluded from the current and prior periods. (3) Changes in license agreements where Zegna operates as a licensee Revenues generated from license agreements where Zegna operates as a licensee that are new or terminated in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods (except if the effects are already included in acquisitions and disposals). Additionally, revenues generated from license agreements where Zegna operates as a licensee that experienced a structural change in the scope or perimeter in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods, including changes to product categories, sales channels or geographies of the underlying license agreements.

We believe the presentation of Organic Growth is useful to better understand and analyze the underlying change in the Group's revenues from period to period on a consistent perimeter and constant currency basis.

Revenues on an Organic Growth basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where Zegna operates as a licensee provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

The tables below show a reconciliation of revenue growth to organic growth, excluding the effects of foreign exchange, acquisitions and disposals and changes in license agreements where Zegna operates as a licensee, by segment, by product line, by sales channel and by geography:

for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 (H1 2023 vs H1 2022);

for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022); and

for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022).

Segment

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Zegna 17.9 (0.5) 1.4 (6.8) 23.8 Thom Browne 11.9 (1.7) 13.6 Tom Ford Fashion(*) n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total for Zegna Group 23.9 % (0.8) % 8.8 % (5.6) % 21.5 %

_________________________ Throughout this section considered not meaningful (n.m.) as the Group began operating the Tom Ford Fashion segment following the TFI Acquisition, which was completed on April 28, 2023, therefore there is no comparison figure for the period.

Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Zegna 12.6 0.7 (7.8) 19.7 Thom Browne 15.4 (0.7) 16.1 Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total for Zegna Group 13.4% 0.3% (5.8%) 18.9%

Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Zegna 23.4% (1.8%) 2.7% (5.7%) 28.2% Thom Browne 8.1% (2.7%) 10.8% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total for Zegna Group 35.1% (2.3%) 18.4% (5.5%) 24.5%

Product line

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Zegna branded products 27.3% (1.1%) 28.4% Thom Browne 11.8% (1.6%) 13.4% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Textile 6.0% 0.8% (0.1%) 5.3% Third Party Brands (67.3%) 0.8% (0.1%) (63.6%) (4.4%) Other (1.8%) 0.5% (0.2%) (2.1%) Total for Zegna Group 23.9% (0.8%) 8.8% (5.6%) 21.5%

Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Zegna branded products 21.4% 0.6% 20.8% Thom Browne 14.9% (0.7%) 15.6% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Textile 11.8% 0.3% 11.5% Third Party Brands (63.5%) 1.1% (129.0%) 64.4% Other 12.4% 1.8% 10.6% Total for Zegna Group 13.4% 0.3% (5.8%) 18.9%

Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Zegna branded products 33.9% (3.1%) 37.0% Thom Browne 8.2% (2.8%) 11.0% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Textile 1.4% 1.1% (0.3%) 0.6% Third Party Brands (71.4%) 0.4% (41.1%) (30.7%) Other (13.4%) (0.3%) (0.4%) (12.7%) Total for Zegna Group 35.1% (2.3%) 18.4% (5.5%) 24.5%

Sales channel

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) Zegna branded products 28.7% (1.6%) 30.3% Thom Browne 25.3% (5.3%) 30.6% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 36.3% (2.3%) 8.2% 30.4% Wholesale Zegna branded products 19.3% 1.4% 17.9% Thom Browne 4.2% 4.2% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Third Party Brands and Textile (23.9%) 1.0% (0.1%) (29.0%) 4.2% Total Wholesale 6.3% 0.8% 9.7% (11.8%) 7.6% Other n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total for Zegna Group 23.9% (0.8%) 8.8% (5.6%) 21.5%

Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) Zegna branded products 24.8% 0.2% 24.6% Thom Browne 25.4% (2.4%) 27.8% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 24.9% (0.2%) 25.1% Wholesale Zegna branded products 5.5% 1.8% 3.7% Thom Browne 9.3% 0.1% 9.2% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Third Party Brands and Textile (21.8%) 1.1% (38.2%) 15.3% Total Wholesale (2.4%) 0.9% (12.3%) 9.0% Other 12.4% 1.8% 10.6% Total for Zegna Group 13.4% 0.3% (5.8%) 18.9%

Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) Zegna branded products 32.7% (3.5%) 36.2% Thom Browne 25.3% (8.4%) 33.7% Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 48.1% (4.7%) 17.0% 35.8% Wholesale Zegna branded products 42.8% (0.2%) 43.0% Thom Browne (1.7%) (0.2%) (1.5%) Tom Ford Fashion n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Third Party Brands and Textile (25.7%) 1.0% (0.2%) (22.7%) (3.8%) Total Wholesale 16.0% 0.4% 20.8% (11.2%) 6.0% Other n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total for Zegna Group 35.1% (2.3%) 18.4% (5.5%) 24.5%

Geographical area

H1 2023 vs H1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth EMEA (1) 23.8 % (0.4) % 8.7 % (5.9) % 21.4 % of which Italy 20.2 % 0.2 % 6.3 % (3.1) % 16.8 % of which UK 22.4 % (1.8) % 20.7 % (18.0) % 21.5 % of which UAE 46.7 % 1.6 % 1.1 % 44.0 % North America (2) 28.9 % 3.2 % 23.3 % (13.9) % 16.3 % of which United States 26.1 % 3.2 % 23.3 % (12.9) % 12.5 % Latin America (3) 25.6 % 9.1 % 16.5 % APAC (4) 22.0 % (3.4) % 2.9 % (1.8) % 24.3 % of which Greater China Region 24.1 % (3.6) % 1.0 % (0.5) % 27.2 % of which Japan 30.9 % (6.9) % 9.1 % (3.9) % 32.6 % Other (5) (28.7) % 0.2 % 4.7 % (33.6) % Total for Zegna Group 23.9 % (0.8) % 8.8 % (5.6) % 21.5 %

Q1 2023 vs Q1 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth EMEA (1) 11.6 % (7.0) % 18.6 % of which Italy 16.1 % 0.2 % (3.4) % 19.3 % of which UK (5.4) % (2.0) % (21.4) % 18.0 % of which UAE 44.3 % 6.2 % 38.1 % North America (2) 6.2 % 4.4 % (14.5) % 16.3 % of which United States 1.9 % 4.3 % (13.3) % 10.9 % Latin America (3) 19.6 % 11.5 % 8.1 % APAC (4) 17.4 % (1.5) % (1.7) % 20.6 % of which Greater China Region 15.9 % (1.3) % (0.6) % 17.8 % of which Japan 31.9 % (6.9) % (4.0) % 42.8 % Other (5) (35.2) % 0.3 % (35.5) % Total for Zegna Group 13.4 % 0.3 % (5.8) % 18.9 %

Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 Revenues growth Foreign exchange Acquisitions and

disposals Changes in license

agreements where

Zegna operates as

a licensee Organic Growth EMEA (1) 36.8 % (1.1) % 18.1 % (4.7) % 24.5 % of which Italy 24.4 % 0.3 % 12.7 % (2.9) % 14.3 % of which UK 46.7 % (1.3) % 38.6 % (14.9) % 24.3 % of which UAE 49.4 % (3.7) % 2.3 % 50.8 % North America (2) 48.0 % 1.4 % 43.7 % (13.3) % 16.2 % of which United States 46.5 % 1.2 % 44.0 % (12.6) % 13.9 % Latin America (3) 30.7 % 6.8 % 23.9 % APAC (4) 27.6 % (5.7) % 6.3 % (1.7) % 28.7 % of which Greater China Region 35.3 % (6.7) % 2.5 % (0.5) % 40.0 % of which Japan 30.1 % (6.7) % 16.7 % (3.8) % 23.9 % Other (5) (22.6) % 0.1 % 9.2 % (31.9) % Total for Zegna Group 35.1 % (2.3) % 18.4 % (5.5) % 24.5 %

_________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) North America includes the United States of America and Canada. (3) Latin America includes Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (4) APAC includes the Greater China Region, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (5) Other revenues mainly include royalties

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure is defined as the sum of cash outflows that result in additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

The following table shows a breakdown of capital expenditure by category for each of the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Payments for property, plant and equipment 25,699 15,824 Payments for intangible assets 8,801 12,715 Capital expenditure 34,500 28,539

