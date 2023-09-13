Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is enabling the Babcock International Group to strengthen its digital defence capabilities through an Enterprise Agreement (EA) announced at DSEI today in London.

The partnership will leverage Palantir AIP, the AI-enabled instance of the company's software, that will aim to transform how the Babcock workforce captures, integrates, models and builds data-driven solutions. Unlocking the power of data in this way will enable Babcock to make better informed, data-driven decisions, maximise platform availability on customer assets, and understand how to derive even more value from the organisation's data.

Guy Williams, Head of UK Defence National Security from Palantir Technologies said:

"We're excited to partner with Babcock as they realise their digital defence ambitions. Together, we are driving toward a new era for the UK's Defence enterprise one that is pioneering, modern and leverages Palantir AIP.

"Our partnership with Babcock will help ensure the MOD maximise operational output at pace, whilst empowering Babcock's talented workforce to become truly digitally enabled."

The agreement will consolidate data streams into one place, whether that's on supply chains or asset management, with toolsets and analytics. It will support all areas of Babcock's global defence business across submarines, warships, and army equipment, right through to supply chains and give clearer view of their sustainability impact and carbon footprint.



The platforms will also allow Babcock to co-ordinate more closely with their customers, and improve how they better understand and utilise data, enabling them to be present in key parts of their customers' critical defence missions.

Welcoming the announcement at DSEI, Babcock CEO for Land, Tom Newman, said:

"As the defence landscape becomes increasingly digital in nature, our data challenges are also growing in complexity and volume.

"Given the complex defence supply chains we operate in, having a true data picture of that ecosystem is vital in allowing us to make better strategic decisions and aligns us to our customer's digital defence backbone."

Across multi-domain operating environments, and within the often intricate defence supply chain, the partnership will deliver a data picture that will act as a single source of truth across the ecosystem, helping employees make better strategic decisions and align teams to the MOD's digital defence backbone. Employees will also be able to leverage cutting edge AI and Large Language Models that can present a range of actions to evaluate and execute accordingly.

For example, within the Defence Support Group (DSG), Palantir is helping Babcock deliver a smart data approach with deep engineering expertise to improve fleet availability and real time identification of issues throughout the lifecycle of military equipment including ships and armoured vehicles.

Using the right technology and harnessing it for greatest impact will support Babcock as they provide optimal performance and mitigate risks for the British Army, realising value for defence across Equipment Support.

Additional areas the partnership will focus on include:

Equipment support and Maintenance: Data insights on how to increase availability across a range of platforms including ships and armoured vehicles, and readiness, as well as spares provision and requisition.

Data insights on how to increase availability across a range of platforms including ships and armoured vehicles, and readiness, as well as spares provision and requisition. Training contracts: Insights into training performance, training needs to support strategic decisions and customer requirements.

Insights into training performance, training needs to support strategic decisions and customer requirements. Shipbuilding: cost-savings and efficiencies by bringing together disparate data streams teams are working on at any point in an asset lifecycle. In the Type 31 programme, for instance, Palantir's software will enable Babcock to consolidate their data, providing a much clearer view of the ship's digital progress, and providing a clean, collaborative and complete data analysis of the work being done by multiple teams.

This is the first partnership Palantir has signed with a firm in the UK's Defence Industrial Base; Palantir has worked with the UK MOD for over a decade and continues to support Western liberal democracy, including through collaboration with other Western militaries, allies and defence providers.

The news follows Palantir's announcement in June 2023 to select London as its European AI R&D Hub.

