Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, today launched the telecom industry's most comprehensive customer interaction platforms research subscription. This offering is designed to provide operators and service providers with the tools to leverage the billion-dollar opportunity presented by:

CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service)

Chatbots

Conversational Commerce

CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service)

Customer Data Platforms

OTT Business Messaging

RCS Business Messaging

Subscribers to the Customer Interaction Platforms Market Intelligence Centre, which already includes several leading operators and engagement solutions vendors, benefit from access to:

Over 550,000 statistics for key industry metrics, covering 60 countries and 8 key global regions.

Unparalleled industry insight Market and trend analysis, together with analyst insight and strategic assessment.

Detailed competitive analysis Competitor appraisal and market positioning for over 60 leading solutions vendors via Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboards.

Unlock Your Competitive Advantage with Industry-leading Expert Support

Subscribers to the Customer Interaction Platforms Market Intelligence Centre enjoy complimentary access to harvest, a proprietary online data platform that allows users to explore and analyse the latest market data.

In addition, new in-depth market reports are regularly added to the subscription, ensuring that no matter how fast the industry moves, subscribers never have to worry about being left behind.

"Customer interaction platforms enable businesses to facilitate seamless and personalised customer experiences a newfound necessity given today's tough trading conditions. This new portfolio is designed with platform vendors in mind, giving them the tools to stay ahead of customer expectations and leverage the latest opportunities within omnichannel communications." - Tony Crabtree, Founder CEO, Juniper Research

The Customer Interaction Platforms Market Intelligence Centre offers the most cost-effective use of an organisation's budget; delivering enterprise-wide licencing, expert support, and quarterly forecast updates at an unbeatable price. To learn more, visit the website or contact the team to request a free sample or demonstration.

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.

