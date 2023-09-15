Bluetti Power Inc.: BLUETTI Rolls out EP800 & B500 Off-grid Energy Storage System

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / BLUETTI, a leading energy storage company, is set to unveil its latest innovation, the EP800 & B500 off-grid energy storage system, on September 15th. This energy storage system aims to help homeowners take control of their energy needs and keep their life powered on even during unexpected power outages.

Meeting the Escalating Demand

The unveiling of the EP800 system directly caters to the surging demand for dependable energy solutions, driven by the frequent power outages that have happened in recent years. As reported by PowerOutage.us, this August 23rd saw severe storms battered in parts of Michigan and Ohio, leaving 400,000 people in Michigan and over 200,000 in Ohio without power by August 25th. That is not an isolated incident. Throughout 2021, power interruptions affected millions of Americans, especially in states like Louisiana, Oregon, Texas, Mississippi, and West Virginia, often due to extreme weather conditions like hurricanes and snowstorms.

Introducing the EP800 System

The EP800 energy storage system closely follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the EP900, embracing the same modular design philosophy. With exceptional capacity, output, and flexibility tailored for home backup, it presents homeowners with superior alternatives to noisy gas generators or underpowered batteries.

Key Features of the EP800

High Output: The EP800 boasts a maximum continuous output of 9,000W at either 120V or 240V, making it suitable for powering a wide range of power-hungry appliances simultaneously, from air conditioners and heaters to stovetops, ovens, dryers, and power tools.

Modular Design: With the option to add multiple battery packs, the EP800 can provide between 9,920Wh to an impressive 19,840Wh of capacity, ensuring most homes can run for days using stored power alone. No longer will homeowners need to make difficult choices about which appliances to power during an outage.

Solar Compatibility: The EP800 can also be charged using solar panel arrays, allowing users to harness renewable energy. Equipped with dual MPPT charge controllers, the EP800 can maximize solar energy at a rate of 9,000W. It stores excess solar power in the battery pack and ensures a steady power supply during nighttime or whenever it's needed most. This capability is a game-changer, particularly for users living in remote areas or regions with unreliable power grids.

Simplified Monitoring: Homeowners can monitor and manage their EP800 systems through a user-friendly mobile app, including but not limited to checking the battery level, energy consumption, and renewable energy generation.

Efficient and Quiet Operation: The EP800 is designed for efficiency and minimal noise. It operates smoothly within a temperature range of -4? to 122? and produces noise levels comparable to a kitchen refrigerator.

Investing in the Future with EP800

The BLUETTI EP800 battery system is a sound long-term investment for both the individual and the environment. With a minimum 10-year lifespan (backed by BLUETTI's 10-year warranty), the EP800 system translates to an economical daily cost of approximately $3. Homeowners can offset this upfront expense by storing free solar energy and cheap grid power during off-peak hours, potentially leading to passive income for years to come.

In addition, compared to traditional generators that rely on expensive gasoline, the EP800 stands out as an economical and eco-friendly backup power solution. It harnesses renewable energy and produces no harmful emissions, contributing to a sustainable future.

Availability and Pricing

BLUETTI EP800 & B500 energy storage system will be available on BLUETTI's official website from September 15th, with several kits at unbeatable debut prices.

Product Specs Debut price B500 4,960Wh $3999 EP800+2*B500 9,920Wh/7,600W $5999 EP800+3*B500 14,880Wh/7,600W $8999 EP800+4*B500 19,840Wh/7,600W $11999

BLUETTI offers a compelling solution for homeowners seeking energy independence, reliable power backup, and an easy path to solar adoption. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience a more sustainable and secure energy future with the EP800 & B500 system.

Try BLUETTI EP800 Free for 30 Days BLUETTI is currently running an Energy Freedom Program to help households reduce their energy bills and achieve power independence. 30 households with monthly bills over $100 can apply for a free trial of the EP800 system for a full month. After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it for an incredible 40% off the retail price. Give it a try as the trial is totally money and worry-free. All it takes is a few clicks to sign up, and BLUETTI will take care of everything from shipping to installation.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

